'One hell of a football club' - Northampton boss on 'quality' Town

Match reaction

Richard Keogh celebrates one of the six Town goals with Cameron Humphreys - Credit: Ross Halls

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady admitted his side were 'outclassed' by Ipswich Town as they were thumped 6-0 at Portman Road last night.

The Cobblers, flying high in League Two, fielded a young side in Suffolk against a totally changed Blues outfit, and were 3-0 down inside 26 minutes of their Papa John's Trophy clash.

They went on to ship six goals, as the Blues added three more in the second half.

"Obviously the result is very disappointing,” Brady told the Northampton Chronicle. “You don’t ever want to lose against any opponent like that.

"We made a lot of changes tonight and the average age of the squad was just 21 and I knew this would be one of our biggest tests – it’s one of the hardest tests in the whole competition.

The scoreboard after Towns demolition of Northampton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"They made changes as well, but it’s still a hugely strong squad and we have come up against one hell of a team and one hell of a football club who have some very strong players.

"Obviously we have come up very short but it’s fantastic experience for the young lads.

"It’s certainly a huge examination for a lot of them and they have been very stretched tonight but it shows the level of quality Ipswich have - we were outclassed.”