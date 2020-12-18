Ipswich and Burton both charged by FA following late scuffle in Town win

Published: 2:10 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 2:17 PM December 18, 2020

Tempers flare late in the game, leading to an FA charge for both sides - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town and Burton Albion have both been charged by the FA following a scuffle in the final minutes of the two sides’ game on Tuesday night.

The Blues won the game 2-1, with a late Emyr Huws goal securing three points, before a stoppage time incident sparked by Armando Dobra’s late challenge on Michael Bostwick which saw Brewers skipper John Brayford throw the young Town player to the floor.

Players from both sides then got involved, with the two teams now charged with ‘failing to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion’.

An FA statement reads: "Ipswich Town FC and Burton Albion FC have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL League One game on Tuesday 15 December 2020.

"It is alleged that Ipswich Town FC failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 92nd minute of the game.

"It is also alleged that Burton Albion FC failed to ensure that its players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 92nd minute of the game.

"Both clubs have until Tuesday 22 December 2020 to provide their responses."