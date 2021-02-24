'I've always said our luck would change... hopefully this is it' - Dozzell on Town's statement win

Published: 10:00 AM February 24, 2021

George Honeyman is pressured by Andre Dozzell at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Andre Dozzell hopes victory at Hull City could prove to be the turning point in Ipswich Town’s season.

James Norwood scored the only goal of the game as the Blues recorded a statement victory on the road, with a complete performance against a Tigers seeing Paul Lambert’s finally succeed against a serious League One promotion contender.

Town still sit 10th and are four points back from the final play-off place but, with promotion-chasing Doncaster visiting Portman Road this weekend, Dozzell believes his side have given themselves something to build on.

“It’s a very big win and it was much needed, coming off the Oxford game (0-0 draw) where we should have got three points,” he said.

Andre Dozzell is spoken to by the referee after a first half challenge at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It’s something to build on so we need to take that forward now. Every single player put in a good performance, did their job, worked hard and we got our rewards.

“It’s a big three points but we don’t want to stop here. We’ve kept three clean sheets as well and when you keep a clean sheet you always have a chance of winning. We need to take that into Saturday.

“Doncaster will be another tough game against a good side but if we perform like that then we have every chance of winning.

“I’ve always said our luck was going to change and now hopefully this is the time now, with a big three points against a big side.”

Norwood’s winner came following a raking Myles Kenlock pass, with Dozzell well aware of what the two players are capable of.

“The whole back four was solid and Kenny’s assist was a great ball and then a great finish from Norwood as well,” he said.

“I’ve played with Myles for a few years now and I’ve seen him do that a lot in training so it was nice to see him do it in a game.

Match winner James Norwood gets a kiss on the head from team-mate Myles Kenlock at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We all have to keep going and we all have to carry on performing.

“Norwood is such a handful for defenders, you can see that, and he causes a lot of problems for defenders with his movement and his work rate.

“The front two (Norwood and Troy Parrott) work so well together and they have an understanding in there. There’s a good partnership for them to build on.”

Dozzell partnered Teddy Bishop in the Town midfield, with the pair offering good protection to the Ipswich back four while also giving their side a platform to operate offensively.

With Flynn Downes returning from suspension in time for Saturday’s game with Doncaster, manager Lambert will now have a decision to make.

“That’s up to the gaffer,” Dozzell said. “We all played well but that’s going to be up to him.

“I’ve been playing with Teddy for years, we’ve both come through the academy and it’s fun to play with him.”