Ipswich Town launch 2021/22 away kit

Published: 12:06 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM July 15, 2021

Young Ipswich Town fans Kai, Jamie, Freia, Brennan-Tate, Tilly and Ava have helped launch the club's new away kit - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have launched their new away kit for the 2021/22 season, complete with Ed Sheeran sponsorship.

The white kit with black trim carries the logo of the Town-supporting superstar's upcoming tour, with the shirt once again made by German sportswear giants adidas.

The main white body of the shirt also includes .textured horizontal pinstripes running through the shirt'.

The kit will be worn with black shorts and white socks with black trim, and is available to pre-order now.

Town's goalkeepers will wear the already-launched all-black kit on the road next season.

Town launched the kit with the help of young fans Kai, Jamie, Freia, Brennan-Tate, Tilly and Ava, who were all invited down to Portman Road to experience the behind-the-scenes action of a kit launch photo shoot.

"With our Away Kit launch we really wanted to engage with our younger fans, our next generation of supporters," Town's head of retail, Paul Macro, told the club website.

"What better way than for them to be part of a kit launch photo shoot!

"We invited them down to Portman Road, they got to be the first supporters to see the new Away Kit before heading to various locations around the stadium for the photo shoot. I think it’s exciting for a young supporter to see how things operate behind the scenes and they’ve all ended up with some really special images that they’ll be able to keep forever."

The shirts are now available to pre-order and should be available towards the end of July.

The new 2021/22 Ipswich Town away goalkeeper kit - Credit: ITFC



