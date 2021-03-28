Video
Watch: Town youngsters battle back to go through in FA Youth Cup
- Credit: Ross Halls
While the senior side were labouring at Wigan, Ipswich Town's youngsters progressed to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup with a 3-1 win over Swindon at Portman Road yesterday.
Goals from Edwin Agbaje, Ola Bello and Albie Armin saw Adem Atay's side come from behind to set up a meeting with either Swansea or Middlesbrough away in the next round.
The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute through George Cowmeadow. The Swindon attacker's corner caused Antoni Bort problems and the in-swinging delivery sailed into the back of the net.
Agbaje equalised for Town in the 24th minute, though, with a fine left-footed finish.
Zanda Siziba then thought he had fired the hosts in front on 35 minutes, but his strike was ruled out for offside.
It remained that way until half-time but three minutes into the secon-d half Town had a second.
Bello, who had only just come on at the break, flicked in to put Atay's side ahead.
Armin made sure of the win two minutes from time as Town put in a professional performance to progress.
The young Blues will face either Swansea or Middlesbrough in the fifth round away from home, with the date of the tie to be confirmed in due course.