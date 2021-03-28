News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch: Town youngsters battle back to go through in FA Youth Cup

Mark Heath

Published: 12:57 PM March 28, 2021   
Young Blues celebrates their third goal to progress to the next round of the FA Youth Cup 

Ipswich Town U18 players celebrate during their 3-1 win over Swindon in the FA Youth Cup - Credit: Ross Halls

While the senior side were labouring at Wigan, Ipswich Town's youngsters progressed to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup with a 3-1 win over Swindon at Portman Road yesterday.

Goals from Edwin Agbaje, Ola Bello and Albie Armin saw Adem Atay's side come from behind to set up a meeting with either Swansea or Middlesbrough away in the next round.

Edwin Agbaje celebrates his equalising goal against Swindon Town

Edwin Agbaje celebrates his equalising goal against Swindon Town - Credit: Ross Halls

The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute through George Cowmeadow. The Swindon attacker's corner caused Antoni Bort problems and the in-swinging delivery sailed into the back of the net.

Agbaje equalised for Town in the 24th minute, though, with a fine left-footed finish.

Zanda Siziba then thought he had fired the hosts in front on 35 minutes, but his strike was ruled out for offside.

It remained that way until half-time but three minutes into the secon-d half Town had a second.

Bello, who had only just come on at the break, flicked in to put Atay's side ahead.

Armin made sure of the win two minutes from time as Town put in a professional performance to progress.

Albie Armin celebrates his goal in the Blues 3-1 win over Swindon Town in the FA Youth Cup

Albie Armin celebrates his goal in the Blues 3-1 win over Swindon Town in the FA Youth Cup - Credit: Ross Halls

The young Blues will face either Swansea or Middlesbrough in the fifth round away from home, with the date of the tie to be confirmed in due course.

