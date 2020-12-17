News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Town back behind closed doors this weekend as Posh chairman threatens to take legal action

Author Picture Icon

Carl Marston

Published: 2:27 PM December 17, 2020    Updated: 2:47 PM December 17, 2020
Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: PA

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town will be back playing behind closed doors this weekend, with hosts Peterborough moving from Tier 2 to Tier 3 following today's government announcement concerning the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is furious about this latest development, which comes into affect from Saturday and so means that no fans will be allowed into London Road for the visit of Paul Lambert's Town.

In fact, MacAnthony has even suggested that clubs should band together to sue the government, over its handling of the restrictions currently hitting the English Football League.

Crowds of 2,000 had been allowed into London Road following the recent relaxation in restrictions, regarding outdoor professional sport, with that number enjoying Posh's 4-1 home win over Rochdale only last weekend.

Peterborough team manager: Darren Ferguson. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Peterborough team manager: Darren Ferguson. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

But while Ipswich are one of the lucky areas to remain in Tier 2, meaning fans can continue to watch football at Portman Road in reduced numbers, Peterborough face a more testing future - they had planned for 2,000 fans to watch this weekend's promotion clash.

It did not take long for Posh chairman MacAnthony to take to Twitter, to air his grievances.

MacAnthony tweeted:

'Good old Government Overreach at its finest again.

'Another nail in coffin for our industry. You can have fans back... for a game... then pull the plug again.

'More money down drain to prep for it all. Our business doesn't matter to those in charge.

'All clubs in the EFL need to put legal fund together to look at suing Government over bailing out other industries and leaving ours to wither away with no loans on offer or proper help while stopping us earning a living.

'And no, the £400k from Premier League doesn’t scratch surface.'
 

