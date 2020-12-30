WATCH: Chambo's rocket, Gwion's glide or Norwood's chip - pick the best Town goal of 2020

Video

Published: 4:45 PM December 30, 2020 Updated: 5:11 PM December 30, 2020

Luke Chambers, James Norwood and Gwion Edwards all scored cracking goals for Ipswich Town in 2020 - but which one was the best? - Credit: Archant

Despite their troubles for much of the year, Ipswich Town have scored some memorable goals in 2020 - but which was the best?

Here's a look at eight of the most impressive - give them all a watch and pick your favourite in the poll at the bottom of the story.

1) James Norwood v Wycombe, January 1

What better place to start than New Year's Day?

Town travelled to league leaders Wycombe in the wake of the 5-3 debacle at Lincoln, with boss Paul Lambert having just signed a new five-year deal.

And they came home with a good point, courtesy of this strike. Luke Garbutt whipped in a quick free kick from the left as Wanderers scrambled to get organised, dropping it right on the newly-upholstered head of Norwood as he rumbled into the six-yard box.

This remains Andy Warren's favourite goal of 2020 - but was it the best?

2) James Norwood v Accrington Stanley, January 11

The next goal in our list came ten days later, after Town had been knocked out of the EFL Trophy by lower-league Exeter City.

You felt they needed a response at home against Stanley, and that’s what fans got in a fine 4-1 triumph.

Norwood’s strike was the pick of the bunch, as he raced on to a fine volleyed through ball from Emyr Huws to loft a beautiful, gentle chip high over the onrushing Accrington keeper. A fantastic finish.

3) Kayden Jackson v Tranmere, January 18

Just a week later Town were at Tranmere, and came from behind to secure their first away win in more than two months.

Norwood turned provider for Jackson's winner at Prenton Park, lofting a delightful ball over the top of the Rovers' defence for Jackson to run on to.

There was still work to do, but Jackson made it look easy, chipping the ball over the Tranmere keeper to make it 2-1 Town.

4) Jon Nolan v Bristol Rovers, September 19

We fast forward to the new season for our final few strikes, with Jon Nolan scoring the first cracker of the 20/21 campaign.

Nolan started the season like his shorts were on fire, and this strike was a fine example. With Town 1-0 up and a minute left on the clock, the midfielder made sure of the points in style.

Played in by Jack Lankester, Nolan shifted the ball from his right foot to left as he created space on his run into the area, before finishing nicely into the bottom corner with his left peg.

5) Armando Dobra v Gillingham, October 6

Having apparently provoked Paul Lambert's ire by rejecting a chance to go out on loan, livewire young talent Dobra found his opportunities limited in the early part of the season.

Here though, in an EFL Trophy win over the Gills, he reminded everyone just what he can bring to the Blues when the ball broke to him outside the box.

Displaying the sort of confidence and ambition which make him such an exciting prospect, Dobra took a couple of touches before unleashing a right-footed rocket which crashed into the Gillingham net via the underside of the crossbar. Which, as we all know, gives any goal extra points.

6) Luke Chambers v Blackpool, October 10

Town scored four goals in their trip to the seaside in October, and two of them make it onto this list. I suspect both will score highly in our poll.

First up, Chambers bagged a thunderbastard. Rampaging up the pitch like he was escaping Father Time, the 35-year-old arrived in the box at the perfect moment to meet Gwion Edwards' cross after a fine team passing move.

He took a moment to measure the bounce of the ball before uncorking a swerving, rising half volley with the outside of his right boot, which exploded into the net.

As the old cliché goes, that one would still be travelling now if there wasn't a net to stop it. Beautiful boot on ball violence.

7) Gwion Edwards v Blackpool, October 10

Edwards provided the gentle yin to Chamber's brutal yang in making it 4-1 at Blackpool - arguably where Town's season peaked - and fittingly both men were involved again, having switched roles.

This time Chambers was the provider, pinging an effortless cross-field ball into the path of the Welsh wing wizard, who glided past his marker with a sublime first touch and raced into the box.

Once there, he swept the ball home for his second strike of the game, and one of the best of the year. Heady days.

8) Teddy Bishop v Gillingham, October 27

The final goal in our great eight came back at Portman Road, where Town looked to be headed for a frustrating 0-0 draw before Bishop took matters into his own hands.

Stephen Ward pulled the ball back to him in space on the edge of the box, and Bishop met it first time with his left boot, firing a curling effort back across his body and into the far corner of the Gills' goal.

Bishop, of course, has been one of the stars of Town's season so far - few teams in League One have players capable of such match-winning magic. Which makes it all the more galling that he's out injured again.

So, now it's over to you - which goal is your pick?











