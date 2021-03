Opinion

Published: 3:00 PM March 2, 2021

Paul Cook is the new manager of Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town's Twitter Army are overjoyed with the news that Paul Cook is taking over as boss at Portman Road.

Let's Cook up a storm! Uppa Towen! #itfc — Glen Oldershaw (@GlenOldershaw) March 2, 2021

Just digging out my i-follow login details #itfc



😀 — Andy Evers (@Andy_Evers) March 2, 2021

Come on cookie #ITFC — Jamie Itfc Cook (@Jamie_ITFC) March 2, 2021

I actually feel positive about the town for once 😭 #itfc — Will (@1KWillG) March 2, 2021

Good luck to Paul Cook as the new manager of @OfficiaI_ITFC good luck also to Matt Gill and the squad tonight @ASFCofficial bring back the points and let’s hope the second part of the Club’s reincarnation happens soon. — Russell Osman (@RussellOs5) March 2, 2021

Even before the shenanigans of the last two unforgettable weeks, Paul Cook was always my preferred choice at #itfc. Things are looking up - and my optimism and interest is back — Dave Gooderham (@davegoods) March 2, 2021

Norwich fans are sweating #itfc — Kieron (@juddyyyyyy) March 2, 2021

What.a.week and it’s only Tuesday #itfc 🚜🔵⚪️🇺🇸⚽️🚨 — Mark Jubb (@mark_jubb) March 2, 2021

I think I'd be buzzing on the drive up to Lancashire tonight!! #itfc — Geraint Jones (@jones_itfc) March 2, 2021

Paul Cook did a remarkable job with Wigan, one of the best Championship sides in 2020 with their form, let down with off the field issues.



He will bring Ipswich back, reckon they get to the play-off final at least #ITFC — Sam Tonks (@samjtonks7) March 2, 2021

BEST TUESDAY EVER 💙#ITFC Welcome Paul, now lads just the small matter of 3 points this evening please...#COYB — Daire Crosbie (@crozzer1974) March 2, 2021

Wonder if @SkySports are considering a Sky Sports Ipswich channel as there's so much going on at PR at the moment! 😁#itfc — Dave Read 💙 (@tbhaarlem) March 2, 2021

Such a shame Paul Cook won’t experience the proper welcome at his first home game - there would have been at least 25k there to cheer him and the lads on.



Roll on August 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #itfc — Martyn (@Martyn1988) March 2, 2021

Most excited I’ve been about an Ipswich managerial appointment for a long time... #itfc — Richard Woodall (@MrRWoodall) March 2, 2021

Very happy with Paul Cook, got a feeling this season is far from over and this is the extra push the club needed to get stuck right in to a promotion campaign. #itfc — CobboldMassive II 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CobboldMassive) March 2, 2021

Paul Cook would have been my choice for the previous two managerial appointments at #itfc so delighted he has finally been taken on 👍 — Steve Clark (@clarky_7for19) March 2, 2021