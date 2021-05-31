Ipswich Town have been blessed with some great captains... take your pick here

Published: 6:00 AM May 31, 2021

Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town and some great captains - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have been blessed with many fine captains over the years. And many were club captain for a number of years. So, and in no particular order, MIKE BACON takes a look at some of Ipswich's finest on-pitch leaders.





Lifting trophies, Mick Mills - Credit: Archant

MICK MILLS. Club captain from 1971-82

Without doubt the most successful Town captain ever, Mills lead Ipswich to both FA Cup and UEFA Cup glory, but just missed out on helping guide the side to a Division One title.

Calm and assured, Mills had an air of confidence about himself as a player, but also a tough streak which reflected in his play. Bobby Robson and Mills led Town to their most glorious years.





Ipswich Town skipper Andy Nelson holds the First Division Championship trophy aloft on the Cornhill after their win over Aston Villa in 1962 - Credit: Dave Kindred

ANDY NELSON. Club captain 1961-1962

Andy Nelson was signed from West Ham in 1959 to provide the commanding presence that had been missing at the heart of the Town defence.

He played a full season under the captaincy of Reg Pickett but was at the helm during the Ipswich glory years under Alf Ramsey. Seldom joined in the attack but was so dominant in his own penalty area.





Tony Mowbray rises to head Ipswich Town level at Wembley. Picture: Simon Parker. 29/5/2000

TONY MOWBRAY. Club captain 1995-98

Tony Mowbray was an inspirational and popular player, both on and off the pitch. He joined Town in 1995 and became club captain.

And although he had handed over the armband to Matt Holland by the time the 2000 play-off final came around, he was pivotel in that Wembley Division One victory, scoring as Town went on to beat Barnsley 4-2.





Fist-pumping and popular, Luke Chambers - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

LUKE CHAMBERS. Club captain 2014-21

Although Luke Chambers' tenure as captain saw a decline in the team's performances and ultimately relegation to League One, he will still go down as one of the club's most popular captains.

His fist-pumping outbursts at the end of Town wins at the North Stand end will live long in the memory and he never shirked a challenge on the pitch, as well as having an excellent injury-free record.





Billy Baxter spent 11 years at Portman Road . - Credit: Archant

BILLY BAXTER. Club captain 1962-1971

Billy Baxter, the youngest member of Ramsey’s greatest Town teams, started at right-half. Manager Bill McGarry switched him to centre-half and made him captain in succession to Cyril Lea in the 1967-68 season when Ipswich won the Division Two Championship.

He stayed as captain under Bobby Robson until January 1971 when a dressing-room fracas with the manager saw him leave the club under a cloud.





Jason De Vos, wearing a Powergen branded shirt. Picture: PAGEPIX

JASON DE VOS. Club captain 2006-2008

Centre-halves invariably prove good captains and Ipswich were never short of them, Jason de Vos proved a solid and reliable leader.

When Jim Magilton became Town boss, he quickly made de Vos captain as the Canadian international became a big fans' favourite. Like many former Town skippers de Vos was good with the media and after he retired in 2008, he moved into media work.





Jim Magilton, brave on the ball. Photo: ARCHANT - Credit: sport

JIM MAGILTON. Club captain 2003-2006

Jim Magilton was another big fans' favourite, both as a player and then a manager of Town.

He became club captain following the departure of Matt Holland in 2003, having already played a huge part in George Burley's side's earlier promotion to the Premiership back in 2000.

A midfield leader on the pitch, he always wanted the ball - and woe betide if you didn't give it to him!





Terry Butcher celebrates the 1981 UEFA Cup semi-final win over Cologne . Picture: ARCHANT

TERRY BUTCHER. Club captain 1982-86

Another centre-half colossus, Terry Butcher made his debut for Ipswich Town against Everton in the First Division on 15 April 1978.

Over the next eight seasons at Portman Road, he would establish himself as a world class central defender, combining leadership with great aerial ability and courage.

He was simply made to lead, and he went on to win 77 England caps.





Popular skipper, Matt Holland

MATT HOLLAND. Club captain 1998-2003

Matt Holland was George Burley's captain during another golden period in the club's history, as Ipswich reached the Premiership and ended fifth in 2000/01.

A gentleman off the pitch, Holland had a tough streak on it and was a well respected leader of the team. Would always go round Portman Road clapping fans at the end of a game - win or lose.

Another who has made great strides in the media world since retiring from the game.





This picture from the early 1950s has trainer Jimmy Forsyth (right) with, from the left, Tommy Parker (captain) Dai Rees, Jimmy Feeney, Neil Myles, Basil Arcres and goal keeper Jack Parry.

TOMMY PARKER. Club captain 1946-1956

Tommy Parker was an Ipswich Town legend in the days under Scott Duncan.

Between 1946 and 1956 he was the man who made Town tick. He hardly missed a match and led the club to the Division Three (South) Championship in 1953-54.

Most of his 475 games were at left-half, but Alf Ramsey switched him up front in 1955-56 when he scored 30 goals in 44 League matches. The following season he bowed out as Ted Phillips arrived on the scene.

Parker was spotted when in the Royal Navy at HMS Ganges.







