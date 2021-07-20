News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All bars at Portman Road will be cashless

Mark Heath

Published: 4:00 PM July 20, 2021   
Covid-19 means Ipswich Town fans haven't been inside Portman Road since the 1-0 loss to Coventry City back on March 7.

Ipswich Town have announced that all home bars at Portman Road will be going cashless, starting with this Saturday's friendly against Premier League Crystal Palace.

The Palace clash is the first time since December that fans will be allowed to watch their team at Portman Road, with a raft of rules and regulations in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And part of that process will see the bars moving to cashless payment, a new system designed to make the process of paying for food and drink at the stadium safer, due to less contact and potential cross-contamination.

A statement on the club website added: "With this new process, queueing time should also reduce.

"Cash and card payments will continue to be in place in the away bars, but the plan is to also make these cashless at some point during the 2021/22 season.

"Contactless payments can be made at all bars around the stadium, with a limit of £45.

"Both the FanZone and Beattie's will still accept cash payments."

After this weekend's game, Town will host Millwall on Saturday, July 31 in their final friendly before Morecambe are the visitors for the first day of the League One season on Saturday, August 7.

- What do you think of the cashless plan? Leave a comment below!

