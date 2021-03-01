Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of Paul Cook

Published: 6:54 PM March 1, 2021 Updated: 7:09 PM March 1, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Cook following the sacking of Paul Lambert, we understand.

The Scot’s reign at Portman Road ended on Sunday evening, with former Wigan boss Cook understood to be close to agreeing to replace him and bid to ignite a serious promotion charge during the final weeks of the League One season.

Matt Gill and Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge tomorrow night when the Blues take on Accrington Stanley, with the appointment of Cook potentially being finalised later this week.

Speaking today, general manager Lee O’Neill revealed owner Marcus Evans had received plenty of interest in the vacancy but stressed the Town chief would not rush as he bids to make the right appointment.

O’Neill was also asked about swirling reports of a potential U.S. takeover of the club, insisting there ‘is no offer on the table’ and that Evans is in sole charge of appointing the club’s next manager despite continuing reports of a sale.

He said: “He’s not actively looking to sell the football club but, as he’s always said, if there was an offer on the table from anyone who was interested in taking the football club over and they were going to provide significant investment going forward then he would always look at that.

“His stance hasn’t changed and that’s where we’re at with it. At the moment the conversations aren’t there, there isn’t an offer on the table, but he will always look at an offer if it is on the table.”

On the chances of Cook being appointed, O’Neill said: “I don’t have the answer to that question, that’s with Marcus Evans. We’ll have to wait and see.

“I personally don’t know Paul Cook but if you look at his record he’s done very well, as have a number of people who are available. That situation is with Marcus Evans and I’m sure he’ll speak to all the people he needs to in relation to who the manager is going to be.

“Paul Cook’s name has been mentioned but there are lots of managers out of work at the moment and a lot of others in work doing very, very well. So that’s with Marcus Evans.

“If Paul Cook were to be that person he has promotions on his CV. I don’t know him personally so I can’t comment on him individually. He has done a good job at the clubs he’s been at.”

Former Ipswich players Noel Hunt and Gary Roberts, who both played under Cook, are in contention to take backroom roles should the former Wigan man be appointed.



