Blues getting closer to Cook appointment with two former Town players in frame to be part of coaching staff

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:01 AM March 1, 2021    Updated: 11:10 AM March 1, 2021
Paul Cook has signed a new deal at Wigan. Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Cook - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Paul Cook’s move to Ipswich Town is understood to be edging closer to completion. 

The former Wigan boss is understood to be likely to take the job at Portman Road later this week, following the sacking of Paul Lambert on Sunday night. 

Cook and Marcus Evans have a relationship going back several years, with the 54-year-old understood to have been at the forefront of Town owner Marcus Evans’ mind when thinking about new managers in recent times. 

His appointment is unlikely to be confirmed prior to tomorrow night’s trip to Accrington Stanley, though, with first-team coach Matt Gill likely to lead the team along with academy chief Bryan Klug. 

We understand Cook to be considering bringing in Gary Roberts, who played for Ipswich between 2006 and 2008, as part of his coaching staff should his appointment be confirmed. 

The 36-year-old currently plays for tomorrow night’s opponents, Stanley, but spent seven years playing under Cook for Chesterfield, Portsmouth and then Wigan. The pair won league titles together at all three clubs. 

Another potential option to join Cook’s staff is former Town loanee Noel Hunt, who played under Cook at Portsmouth and Wigan and was most-recently assistant to Ritchie Wellens at Swindon Town. 

Cook’s long-time assistant, Leam Richardson, who worked with the Liverpudlian at Accrington, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, remains with the Latics and has been caretaker manager since Cook’s summer exit. 

That means he’s unlikely to join his former boss in Suffolk in the short-term, with Cook thought to be initially brining in just a single member of staff and working with those already in place.

Both Gill and Walker remain at the club following the exits of Lambert and assistant Stuart Taylor. 

