Tickets go on sale for return of ex-skipper Chambers and co to Portman Road

Published: 3:43 PM October 11, 2021

Former Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers returns to Portman Road for the first time with Colchester United on November 9 - Credit: Colchester United

Tickets have gone on sale for the return of former Ipswich Town stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse to Portman Road next month.

The duo departed Town after lengthy tenures in the summer, joining Alan Judge and Freddie Sears down the A12 at League Two Colchester United.

And the Papa John's Trophy clash on Tuesday, November 9 is the first opportunity for the quartet to return to Portman Road since making that move.

Luke Chambers applauds Town fans after the 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester in pre-season - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Of course, there are a lot of other ex-Town players in the U's team - Frank Nouble, Tom Eastman, Dean Gerken and skipper Tommy Smith are also in Essex, plus on-loan youngster Armando Dobra.

The Trophy clash could be a chance for Chambers and co to get the Portman Road send off they were denied by the Covid pandemic and playing games behind closed doors last season.

All four teams in the group - Southern Group A - are on three points, so both Town and the U's will need to win if they are to have any chance of making progress.

The Blues lost to West Ham U21s 2-1 in their first group game, before comfortably beating Gillingham 2-0 last week.

Tickets, which went on sale to season ticket holders today, will cost £10 for adults, £5 for seniors and U23s, and £3 for under 19s.

They go on general sale next Monday.

Cole Skuse is also playing for Colchester United now - Credit: Colchester United

Town played a friendly at Colchester in pre-season - an entertaining 3-3 draw - but this match will be the first competitive clash between the two sides since Chambers et al crossed the Suffolk/Essex border.