Town's trip to U's sold out

Published: 12:37 PM July 27, 2021

Ipswich Town fans at Portman Road on Saturday. Tonight's clash with Colchester United has sold out - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's trip to Colchester United for a friendly clash tonight has sold out.

Paul Cook's Blues make the short trip down the A12 to face the League Two U's, who now boast four of last season's Town squad in ex-skipper Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge.

It's a friendly clash with lots of narrative around it, and plenty of points to prove - and there will be 1,500 Town fans at the Community Stadium, packed into the away end.

It's sure to be a cracking atmosphere and a lively game. The match kicks off at 7.45pm and you can follow it all with us online.

The U's are also streaming the match live for £10 - you can buy a game pass here.