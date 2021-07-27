Town complete Chaplin deal as Barnsley forward becomes signing No.10

Breaking

Published: 6:22 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 6:25 PM July 27, 2021

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin.

The 24-year-old moves to Suffolk on a three-year deal for an officially undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £750,000.

Chaplin, who was a regular as Barnsley made the Championship play-offs last season, becomes Town’s second signing of the day, following the capture of defender George Edmundson for a similar fee from Rangers.

“Maybe people looking in from the outside and seeing me drop from the Championship to League One might think it’s surprising but I don’t want to be in this division for long and Ipswich match my own ambitions,” Chaplin.

“It’s a massive club anyway but speaking to the gaffer and the people here, I can see what they want to achieve.

“As a player it’s important to play for a club that wants to really go somewhere and it’s exciting to be part of that.

“Obviously I know the gaffer well from our time together at Portsmouth and he was a big part in me coming here as well. I know how he likes his teams to play and I know how he is as a manager as well. There are no grey areas and that’s important to me. I can’t wait to get going now.”

Town boss Paul Cook added: “I worked with Conor at Portsmouth and he is one of the nicest young men you could meet. He’s an infectious character, he loves football and he will settle into the dressing room in five minutes.

“He’s a natural finisher too. He’s probably the best finisher I have ever worked with in fact.

“With our attacking options now, I feel like we could be in a place where we can score goals at any stage in a game - that’s exciting.”

Town CEO, Mark Ashton, told the Club website: “It’s been a busy day and we are delighted to bring both George and Conor to the Club. We wish them every success here.

“We are continuing to work on adding to the squad further before the season kicks off on 7 August and we will see what develops over the coming days.”