Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal as seventh signing arrives

Breaking

Published: 5:05 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM July 12, 2021

Ipswich Town have secured their seventh signing of the summer, following the capture of striker Joe Pigott.

The 27-year-old striker, who joins the Blues as a free agent after leaving AFC Wimbledon, moves to Portman Road on the back of a 22-goal season for his former club. We revealed Town's interest in the forward earlier today.

He joins on a three-year contract, with the Blues beating off Championship clubs to secure the deal, with the likes of Luton, Bristol City and Sunderland all previously linked.

“It was a very tough decision to leave Wimbledon," Pigott said. "I was really comfortable there and happy but felt that if I wanted to improve and keep going forward then I had to take on a new challenge.

“There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me.

“All the foundations are in place, with what’s been going on behind the scenes and when you speak to people here who show belief in you, then that means a lot.

“It’s an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get going now. Obviously promotion is the aim but hopefully we can kick on from there as well.”

Town boss Paul Cook added: “To get a lad of Joe’s quality across the line is an absolutely massive plus for everyone at the club.

“Twenty goals last season speaks volumes for itself. The reality is that if you don’t score goals, you won’t win football games. To get someone of Joe’s calibre in, with his goalscoring record; we’re all excited and looking forward to working with him.”

Town CEO, Mark Ashton, added: “We have been competing with Championship clubs for Joe so we are obviously delighted that he has decided to join us.

“It’s a show of support for what we are trying to achieve at this football club that he has committed his future to us and we wish him every success here.”

Pigott joins Ipswich following the arrivals of Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney, with Ashton recently stating his desire to bring in ‘five new signings’ this summer.

The Blues are continuing to work on deals for Rotherham’s Matt Crooks and Bersant Celina, the former Ipswich loanee now at French club Dijon.

Pigott’s arrival sees the 6ft 2in forward join Macauley Bonne and James Norwood in the Blues’ striking unit, with the three likely to be fighting for a starting spot in Cook’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Pigott scored a total of 54 goals in 157 matches for the Dons, since joining the club in January of 2018 from non-league Maidstone.

Prior to that, the frontman had been on the books of Cambridge, having come through the Charlton youth system and spending time on loan from the Addicks to the likes of Gillingham, Newport, Southend and Luton.