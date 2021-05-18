Town looking into Portman Road safe standing area ahead of new season

Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021

Ipswich Town are looking into introducing a safe standing area at Portman Road, possibly in time for the start of the new season.

The club's famous home has been an all-seater stadium since 1992, but that could be about to change as the Blues consider introducing rail seating to Portman Road.

The areas under discussion for a trial are in the corner of the Sir Bobby Robson (North) Stand and then also in the nearby vacant area between there and the Cobbold Stand, where seats have been removed.

Town will be looking to speak to fan groups to get feedback, should the project be viable in time for the start of the new season.

The safe standing area at Celtic - Credit: PA

Shrewsbury became the first English club to introduce the new rail seating to their home ground, back in 2018, while Celtic also have a safe-standing area at Parkhead.

Rail seating gives each supporter a dedicated place to stand behind a metal rail, along with a numbered seat which can fold up should it not be in use.

As part of the season ticket brochure, sent out last week, the club have also vowed to look into improving both the PA system and scoreboard, as well as tidy up the tatty windows overlooking Portman Road itself from the back of the Cobbold Stand.

The club also say they are discussing the possibility of installing giant screens, improving service speed at concourse bars and introducing more events for young fans in order to enhance the matchday experience.

Fans in the safe standing area at Shrewsbury - Credit: PA



