Town still waiting on contract answer from winger Edwards

Published: 5:00 PM June 9, 2021

Ipswich Town are still waiting on a contract decision from winger Gwion Edwards.

The Blues offered the out-of-contract Welshman fresh terms at the end of last season but have yet to receive an answer from the winger at a time when he has just three weeks remaining on his current deal.

Edwards has interest from elsewhere but, the longer the situation goes on, the less likely a return to Ipswich seems for a player who has made 109 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2018.

Town have already recruited Wes Burns to operate in advanced wide areas, signing him from Fleetwood Town last week, and manager Paul Cook is likely to make plenty more additions in attacking areas prior to the start of the new season.

Edwards has already had interest from MK Dons this summer and, during previous transfer windows, has been linked with the likes of Sunderland and Preston North End.

It’s understood a return to former club Peterborough, from where he signed for Town 2018 for £700,000, would appeal to the Welshman but it remains to be seen whether Posh would be willing to make a move for their former player.