News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Gameday: Town fans react to long-awaited Portman Road return

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:46 PM July 25, 2021    Updated: 1:16 PM July 25, 2021
A young Town fan looks pleased to be back at Portman Road.

A young Town fan looks pleased to be back at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town fans finally returned to Portman Road yesterday - and here's what they made of the day.

Ross Halls was on hand to talk to fans as they returned to the famous old stadium for the first time since last December for the 1-0 friendly defeat to Premier League Crystal Palace.

More than 6,000 fans were at the game, three times the amount which were allowed to attend last December, when Covid-19 protocols limited attendance to just 2,000.

And it proved to be a great day, with the forecast bad weather staying away and the cheers and chants of the Town faithful once more ringing out across Portman Road.

Watch the full Gameday video here...

You can also watch Andy Warren and Mike Bacon's thoughts on the game here - and please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive video content!


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Berke Bakay, pictured with fellow Ipswich Town co-owner Brett Johnson, has vowed never to sell naming rights to Portman Road

Football

Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Hone

Latitude Festival | Video

Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Shotley Peninsula has been voted as one of the best places to live in the east of England. The s

Visit Suffolk

5 places to avoid the crowds in Suffolk this summer

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88,000

Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus