Gameday: Town fans react to long-awaited Portman Road return

Published: 12:46 PM July 25, 2021 Updated: 1:16 PM July 25, 2021

A young Town fan looks pleased to be back at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town fans finally returned to Portman Road yesterday - and here's what they made of the day.

Ross Halls was on hand to talk to fans as they returned to the famous old stadium for the first time since last December for the 1-0 friendly defeat to Premier League Crystal Palace.

More than 6,000 fans were at the game, three times the amount which were allowed to attend last December, when Covid-19 protocols limited attendance to just 2,000.

And it proved to be a great day, with the forecast bad weather staying away and the cheers and chants of the Town faithful once more ringing out across Portman Road.

