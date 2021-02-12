Kenlock's spent most of his Ipswich Town career in the background... now's the time for the left-back to make a mark

Published: 6:00 AM February 12, 2021

Myles Kenlock has never truly been able to nail down a starting spot at Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix

There aren’t many articles written about Myles Kenlock.

He’s not a player Ipswich Town managers have been asked about in any great detail on too many occasions over the years and he’s only ever been interviewed for the club’s website and matchday programme a handful of times.

Back-up left-backs don’t tend to grab the headlines but it feels like the 24-year-old may be reaching a critical juncture in his career at Portman Road, which so far consists of 87 appearances since his debut in 2015.

The last two weeks have offered a pretty good snapshot of Kenlock’s time in blue so far.

Myles Kenlock in a battle with Blackpool's Kevin Stewart. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

The academy product produced two good displays as he replaced Stephen Ward against Crewe and Blackpool, showing a bit of promise and hinting he could potentially by in the side for the long-haul before being left out of the game at Peterborough on Tuesday night.

It’s something of a familiar tale.

It’s nearly six years since Kenlock’s Ipswich Town debut and he’s closing in on his 100th appearance for the club, despite being overlooked time and again by each of his three managers at Portman Road.

He’s never truly been relied upon by any of Mick McCarthy, Paul Hurst and now Paul Lambert, despite always being trusted as the primary left-back back-up. Indeed, Lambert gave him a long-term contract following relegation in 2019, on the back of a 17-game run in the side, meaning Kenlock is one of just 12 senior players contracted to the club beyond the end of the current campaign.

Myles Kenlock, pictured on his debut against Stevenage in 2015 - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

It was a sign that the Town boss was willing to put his faith in the academy product but, as has been the case so often during his career to date, further left-back help was sought as Luke Garbutt arrived and went straight into the side at the start of last season.

It was a chance not taken, with Lambert insisting Kenlock 'never got going' in 2019/20.

Callum Elder, Josh Earl and now Ward have all been brought in ahead of the Croydon-born defender over the last two seasons but it may just be that the time has come for the unheralded, seldom heard-from defender to try and make the position his own.

He’s had to be patient again this season, given Ward’s impressive start to his Ipswich Town career, but the veteran’s season came to a halt following an injury at MK Dons in October, with Kenlock struggling in relief during that game but impressing in his two starts that followed.

Ward hasn’t been the same since returning from that Achilles injury, with Kenlock bringing added energy, dynamism and an ability to get up and down the field in his two recent starts. He was Ipswich’s best player at Crewe and created the opening goal in the victory over Blackpool before being dropped from the side at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Myles Kenlock has been in and out of the side throughout his Ipswich career - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

There’s every chance he returns at Shrewsbury tomorrow, though, with Lambert’s selection at London Road based around tricky conditions under foot and a desire to play direct football from back to front.

It was a far cry from the possession-based game Lambert has stuck with throughout the season and you could certainly argue Kenlock’s brand of football is a better fit, given so much is asked of the two full-backs who can at times be the primary source of width.

So, if Kenlock does get his place back in the side, it’s up to him to show he can perform over a longer period keep it for the remainder of the season and beyond.

That’s been something of a struggle for him the past, under any of his three managers, and it would be revisionist to suggest Kenlock didn’t find life in the Championship tough at times. That’s why he was in-and-out under McCarthy and only played six minutes under Hurst.

Myles Kenlock has made 87 Ipswich Town appearances - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

His positioning was sometimes problematic and there were plenty of occasions when he allowed second-tier wingers far too much space to burn past him and cause trouble inside the Ipswich box.

Town were spoilt at left-back throughout much of the last decade as Aaron Cresswell bled seamlessly into Tyrone Mings before Jonas Knudsen picked up the baton from 2015 until 2019. But while Kenlock’s not at the level of those three players, this is where the club is at now. Maybe the Blues' drop into the third tier and the need for dynamism and energy from full-back, particularly in Lambert’s favoured 4-3-3 formation, is the situation Kenlock needs in order to thrive.

The defender's career could potentially have been further along by this point had he gone out on loan during his younger years, but he was always required to stay at Portman Road in a back-up role rather than being allowed to play regularly and develop elsewhere.

Kenlock was behind Jonas Knudsen in the pecking order at Ipswich - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Spells away have benefited Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden greatly, while the likes of Teddy Bishop and Andre Dozzell have been fixtures in the first-team squad from their teenage years aside from longs spells out injured. Kenlock’s path has been a little different.

The loan route has been taken by Josh Emmanuel, too – a player Kenlock will always be compared to given they came through at the same time and were viewed as a potential first-team tandem in the Ipswich Town full-back positions.

Despite early promise, Emmanuel never made the grade at Portman Road but was well well-equipped for life away from Suffolk due to full seasons in the Shrewsbury and Rotherham starting line-ups. He’s been heralded by many as League One’s best right-back this season.

Kenlock's former team-mate, Josh Emmanuel, is performing well for Hull City - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

It’s one step at a time for Kenlock, though, whose task between now and the end of the campaign is to prove to the club’s management that they don’t need to go out and recruit a starting left-back again this summer.

Starting next season as Ipswich’s Town first-choice left-back, at the age of nearly 25, has to be his aim.