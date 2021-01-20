Video
Town drop to eighth in League One ahead of crucial run of games against promotion rivals
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Ipswich Town have dropped down to eighth in the League One table after a busy night of action in the third tier.
The Blues were leapfrogged by Crewe, who beat Bristol Rovers 3-2 to move into seventh spot on goal difference - although they've played three games more than Paul Lambert's men.
Peterborough United, the visitors to Portman Road on Saturday, enjoyed a 2-1 home win over fellow promotion chasers Charlton, a result which leaves Posh fifth and the Addicks sixth.
Doncaster are fourth after their 1-0 win over Rochdale, while Portsmouth thrashed MK Dons 4-0 and sit third.
Hull handily beat Accrington Stanley 3-0 to go top, replacing Lincoln, whose home clash against Gillingham was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
Sunderland, Town's opponents next Tuesday night, dropped to ninth after being upset 2-1 at home by Plymouth.
Lambert's Blues are about to embark on a potentially season-defining run of games - Peterborough at home on Saturday, followed by Sunderland at home the following Tuesday.
They then travel to Crewe and host Blackpool, before a midweek clash at Posh.
Though they are in eighth spot, Town have games in hand on all of the teams ahead of them, bar Doncaster.
But they've consistently failed to beat their promotion rivals - something which they have a chance to put right over the coming games, or risk dropping out of the promotion picture.