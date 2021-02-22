Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out

Published: 3:29 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM February 22, 2021

Ipswich Town’s registered squad for the remainder of the League One season has been revealed by the EFL.

The League One salary cap, introduced last summer, dictated clubs may only register a maximum of 22 players aged 21 and over (known as ‘senior players’) with their salaries combining to a maximum of £2.5million. Relief was put in place for contracts signed prior to the introduction of the cap, which means Town’s true wage bill is likely to be significantly greater than that £2.5m figure.

But while an independent panel recently declared the introduction of the cap was both ‘unlawful and unenforceable’, essentially scrapping the cap less than a year after its introduction, the squad limits remain in place at this time.

That means, at the moment, Town can only select ‘senior’ players included in their submitted squad list while they are free to use any players aged 21 or younger.

Town’s submitted squad list is below;

Senior Players (21): Tomas Holy, David Cornell; Stephen Ward, Luke Chambers, James Wilson, Luke Woolfenden, Toto Nsiala, Kane Vincent-Young, Myles Kenlock; Cole Skuse, Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop, Alan Judge, Emyr Huws, Josh Harrop; Gwion Edwards; Kayden Jackson, James Norwood, Freddie Sears, Aaron Drinan, Oli Hawkins

Under 21 players on professional contracts (29): Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Mark McGuinness, Keanan Bennetts, Armando Dobra, Jack Lankester, Liam Gibbs, Luke Matheson, Luke Thomas, Brett McGavin, Corrie Ndaba, Troy Parrott, Idris El Mizouni, Tristan Nydam, Ben Folami, Adam Przybek, Albert White, Dylan Crowe, Levi Andoh, Elkan Baggott, Bailey Clements, Tawanda Chirewa, Ross Crane, Kai Brown, Zak Brown, Tommy Hughes, Ben Morris, Tyreece Simpson, Tommy Smith.

The two notable omissions are right-back Barry Cotter and goalkeeper Harry Wright, both of whom are 22, have been out on loan this season and are out-of-contract in the summer.

Town have named just 21 senior players in their squad due to pressure against the ceiling of the salary cap, meaning neither Cotter or Wright are eligible to play in first-team games as things stand.

Cotter is a long-way from the senior picture but Wright has recently been warming up with the first-team goalkeepers on matchdays. The latter's omission from the senior squad means teenager Albert White, signed in the summer, serves as Town's third-choice goalkeeper while Adam Przybek is on loan at Chesterfield.

Cole Skuse and Kane Vincent-Young are both part of the 21-man senior squad despite having not played a single minute of competitive football this season due to injury. Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan are not currently training with the first-team due to well-documented ‘disciplinary issues’.

The Blues benefit from a number of their first-team regulars being born on or after the cut-off point of January 1999, including Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Mark McGuinness, Jack Lankester and new loan signings Troy Parrott and Luke Matheson.

Some of those on the Under 21 list - such as Ben Folami, Idris El Mizouni, Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba - are currently out on loan.

In League One, only Portsmouth have named the full allocation of 22 senior players, with Ipswich one of five sides to have named 21. MK Dons have named just 15 and Doncaster Rovers 16.

Ipswich boast 29 under 21 contracted players, the greatest number in the league ahead of Charlton. Hull and Sunderland have 24 and 21 respectively, with no other side naming more than 16.

The Blues have a total of 50 players named on the squad lists, more than any other side. Charlton are next on 46, Hull have 43 and Sunderland 41. Gillingham and Northampton carry the fewest players in total, on 23.

League One squad sizes

Accrington Stanley – 34 (21 senior, 13 U21)

AFC Wimbledon – 33 (17 senior, 16 U21)

Blackpool – 32 (20 senior, 12 U21)

Bristol Rovers – 35 (21 senior, 14 U21)

Burton Albion – 33 (21 senior, 12 U21)

Charlton Athletic – 46 (18 senior, 28 U21)

Crewe Alexandra – 29 (18 senior, 11 U21)

Doncaster Rovers – 29 (16 senior, 13 U21)

Fleetwood Town – 33 (20 senior, 13 U21)

Gillingham – 23 (20 senior, 3 U21)

Hull City – 43 (19 senior, 24 U21)

Ipswich Town – 50 (21 senior, 29 U21)

Lincoln City – 27 (19 senior, 8 U21)

MK Dons – 26 (15 senior, 11 U21)

Northampton Town – 23 (18 senior, 5 U21)

Oxford United – 32 (20 senior, 12 U21)

Peterborough United – 32 (18 senior, 14 U21)

Plymouth Argyle – 27 (18 senior, 9 U21)

Portsmouth – 21 (22 senior, 9 U21)

Rochdale – 18 (17 senior, 11 U21)

Shrewsbury Town – 26 (21 senior, 5 U21)

Sunderland – 41 (20 senior, 21 U21)

Swindon Town – 30 (19 senior, 11 U21)

Wigan Athletic – 28 (20 senior, 8 U21)



