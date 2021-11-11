The four teams Town can face in Papa John's Trophy draw

Ipswich Town have made it to the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town’s four possible opponents in the first knockout round of the Papa John’s Trophy have been revealed.

The Blues made it out of their group thanks to a penalty-shootout victory over Colchester United on Tuesday evening, before eventually finishing top of the pile after original pool winners West Ham were docked points for fielding an ineligible player.

That means Town will now play at home in the next round and, with the Southern section of the draw split into two sections, Paul Cook’s side now know their potential opponents.

They are Chelsea Under 21s, Arsenal Under 21s, Charlton and Stevenage, who all finished as runners-up in their groups.

The draw is being made on Saturday afternoon, with the ties played week-beginning November 29.

Meanwhile, a date has been set for the Blues’ second-round FA Youth Cup clash away at Aldershot.

Adem Atay’s side will be at the EBB Stadium on Thursday, November 18, having beaten Winslow United 7-1 in their first-round clash.