Teenage Town defender earns senior international call-up

Andy Warren

Published: 9:29 AM April 27, 2021   
Elkan Baggott warms up at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

Elkan Baggott has been called up for international duty by Indonesia

Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott has been called by to the senior Indonesia squad for the first time. 

The teenage defender, who made his Ipswich debut in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, has previously been called up by his country’s U19 squad but is now in line to make his senior international debut. 

Indonesia face Thailand, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates in the space of eight days in early June, UAE being the host venue for all three preliminary qualification round two fixtures. 

Baggott signed his first professional contract with the Blues in January and is currently on loan at National League side King’s Lynn Town. 

He’s made six appearances in total for the Linnets. 

