'A new and exciting chapter in the history of Ipswich Town' - Blues extend short sponsorship
Pop superstar Ed Sheeran may be sponsoring Ipswich Town's shirts next season, but the club's shorts will have the same sponsor for the fourth year running.
Ipswich-based business Mortgagemove, a mortgage-sourcing specialists, will have their name on first team and replica shorts again in 2021/22, with the option of a further extension of the partnership.
Mortgagemove director, Nick Golding, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to strengthen our excellent working relationship with the club and we also look forward to supporting the Charitable Trust with their fantastic work in the local community.
“Over the years we have been pleased to class many players and staff as not just clients but also our friends and that reputation we’ve gained is always a great talking point when dealing with other supporters and the general public.
“It’s a new and exciting chapter in the history of Ipswich Town with the US owners coming in. It’s great to be part of it and we hope for a successful season ahead.”
Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added: “We are thrilled that Mortgagemove have extended their involvement with the Club through the shorts sponsorship.
“We have worked with Nick and the Mortgagemove team for a number of years.
"They are a local company and enjoy their commercial involvement with the club, along with being huge supporters. Their logo will look fantastic on the shorts too!”