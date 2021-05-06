Date set for Town's FA Youth Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool... and it's live on TV

Published: 9:14 PM May 6, 2021

A date has been set for Ipswich Town Under 18s' FA Youth Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool.

The Blues reached the last four following a dramatic victory over Sheffield United on Friday, with extra-time required before Town ultimately won 3-2.

They now face Premier League giants Liverpool, with the game being played on Wednesday, May 12 with a 6pm kick-off.

The game will be screened live on BT Sport.

The winners will face with Aston Villa or West Bromwich Albion in the final, with Town looking to repeat their Youth Cup victory of 2005.



