Watch: Cook, Ashton and O'Leary answer questions from Town fans

Published: 6:00 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 6:49 PM July 29, 2021

Paul Cook and Mark Ashton will take questions from fans tonight - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook, CEO Mark Ashton and chairman Mike O'Leary are answering questions from fans tonight - and you can watch it live here.

More than 100 Town fans will be at Portman Road tonight for the first fan forum under the new leadership at the club.

The hour-long event, hosted by Town's matchday PA announcer Stephen Foster, kicked off at 6.30pm.

You can watch it live here...

The trio were asked about a new nickname for the Blues arising from fans of other teams in the league as a result of the club's busy summer making signings - 'Chequebook FC'.

And Ashton said: "Paul and I were having a chuckle about that.

"I used the word player trading at the start of this and we've had a lot of players that have gone out and we think that we've got good value for them.

"What people forget is that we've sold as well as bought. We've cleared a hell of a lot of salary.

"All we're going to do is focus on us. Ipswich Town is our priority.

"If people are talking about us like that then maybe we could be concerning one or two."

O'Leary, asked what the timeframe was for reaching the Premier League said: "We've got a budget that we're pretty confident is going to make us competitive in the current league.

"That will enable us to invest both on and off the pitch.

"If we're fortunate enough to get into the Championship in short order we will revisit the budget.

"We'd be looking to revisit what we need to put in place to have a good shot at getting up another league."



