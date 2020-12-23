'All home games behind closed doors' - no fans at Town again as Suffolk to enter Tier 4

Published: 4:00 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 4:21 PM December 23, 2020

Ipswich Town fans have only just returned to Portman Road - it now seems unlikely they'll return in the near future after news that Suffolk is to enter tier 4 of Covid-19 restrictions - Credit: Archant

Having only just returned after months away, it appears that Ipswich Town fans may face another long wait before they can return to Portman Road.

😔 Following this afternoon's government announcement that Suffolk will move to Tier 4 as of Boxing Day, all home games will be played behind closed doors until further notice.



💙 Stay safe, Town fans.#itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) December 23, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has just announced that Suffolk will enter Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions at 00:01 on Boxing Day which, among other things, means that fans can't attend sporting events.

Town fans only returned to Portman Road on December 12 - the first time they'd been allowed at a Town game since March 7 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Supporters have only just returned to Portman Road after being banned since March 7, with 2,000 fans cheering on the Blues against Portsmouth and Burton Albion.

But, although the tier system will be reviewed on December 30, it appears unlikely that fans will be allowed at Town's next Portman Road game, against Swindon on Saturday January 9, at 5.30pm.

That game, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, is set to be preceded by a Blue Action fan protest against owner Marcus Evans - though that too must now be in doubt, given stricter Covid-19 rules.

Of course, Town's next two scheduled games - against Northampton at Portman Road on Boxing Day, and at AFC Wimbledon next Tuesday - have already been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak at the Blues.

The Northampton game has now been moved to Tuesday, February 16, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

📆 Town will face Northampton at Portman Road on Tuesday, 16 February [kick-off 7.45pm].



Blues were due to host the Cobblers on Boxing Day, but an outbreak of Covid-19 at #itfc saw the match postponed. — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) December 23, 2020

Town's next game - at Fleetwood on January 2 - will also likely be behind closed doors as Lancashire remains in Tier 3.

After the Swindon match, Town have two more Portman Road games in January - against Peterborough, on January 23, and Sunderland, on Tuesday, January 26, in a match which is also due to be shown live on Sky.