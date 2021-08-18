Gameday: 'Not acceptable, but understandable' - Fans on Cheltenham defeat

Video

Published: 11:08 AM August 18, 2021

Ipswich Town fan Mike Turbert gives his thoughts on the loss at Cheltenham last night. His and other fans' views are included in our Gameday video - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town's poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham last night - here's what fans made of the game.

The Blues looked well on course for their first win of the young League One season after Matt Penney's ninth-minute thunderbolt left Paul Cook's side in command.

But they were made to pay for Macauley Bonne's extraordinary miss at 1-0 up, as the home side scored twice in the last half an hour - both goals stemming from long throw-ins - to take all three points.

The result means the new-look Town side have taken just one point from their first three league games, and sit down in 19th place in the early table.

If you include last week's EFL Cup loss to League Two Newport County, Town have lost three matches in a row.

Ross Halls spoke to fans after the final whistle last night - here's what they said...

Town return home this Saturday as they host MK Dons, again looking for their first win to kickstart the season.