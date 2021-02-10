News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'I no longer know what Evans is waiting for' - Town fans on Posh defeat and Lambert's future

Mark Heath

Published: 11:17 AM February 10, 2021   
Stuart Taylor ands Paul Lambert watch the warm-up at Peterborough. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their thoughts on last night's 2-1 defeat at Peterborough, and the future of under-fire boss Paul Lambert - here's a taste of what they're saying...

The Blues, fresh off an impressive 2-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday, started well at London Road too, taking the lead after just six minutes through James Norwood.

But Jonson Clarke-Harris got the home side level just before the break, and Joe Ward's spectacular 25-yard free-kick won the game five  minutes into the second half.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Peterborough United

The result saw Town drop back down to 11th in the League One table, an historic low, and means that they have taken zero points from any of their nine games against sides in the top seven this season.

Here's what fans are saying...

