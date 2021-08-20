Video
'Hardest game of the season so far' - Town fans predict MK Dons clash
Published: 4:09 PM August 20, 2021
- Credit: Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town go in search of their first win of the League One season tomorrow against MK Dons - here's what fans are saying about the game.
Town have yet to win this campaign, and sit 19th in League One after three games, ahead of the Dons' visit - a game which will see Scott Fraser welcome his former club to Portman Road.
There's more narrative too, with MK Dons coached by former Town trio Liam Manning, Chris Hogg and David Wright, and boasting striker Troy Parrott, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at the Blues.
Here's what Mark Heath and Stuart Watson make of the game in our Boot Room preview...
And here's what fans are saying about it on Twitter...