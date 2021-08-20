'Hardest game of the season so far' - Town fans predict MK Dons clash

Video

Published: 4:09 PM August 20, 2021

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town bid for their first win of the season against MK Dons tomorrow - Credit: Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town go in search of their first win of the League One season tomorrow against MK Dons - here's what fans are saying about the game.

Town have yet to win this campaign, and sit 19th in League One after three games, ahead of the Dons' visit - a game which will see Scott Fraser welcome his former club to Portman Road.

There's more narrative too, with MK Dons coached by former Town trio Liam Manning, Chris Hogg and David Wright, and boasting striker Troy Parrott, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at the Blues.

Here's what Mark Heath and Stuart Watson make of the game in our Boot Room preview...

And here's what fans are saying about it on Twitter...

MK will keep the ball more than any opposition we've played so far. We've conceded 2goals a game against teams that haven't had much ball or put defence under lots of pressure. Tightening up is key, but more opportunity to counter may also suit Edwards etc. I predict 1-1 #itfc — Matt Temple (@mtemple80) August 20, 2021

Paul Cook to play much the same team as the previous game would be good. Fans keep saying the team needs to gel but thats harder to do if the first 11 are changing every week or swapping positions. — Martin Coad (@MartinCoad86) August 20, 2021

Hope for a win, however it comes but ideally in style. Think it'll be a score draw. Would like to see Fraser as the 10 and excited to see Edwards and Burgess. — Alex Pryke (@alexpryke) August 20, 2021

Hopes - Defensively more solid. No more individual mistakes.



Score prediction: 1-1



Like to see: An Edwards wonder goal 🤩



Who should play where: Fraser in the number 10 position.



COYB — Steven Eley (@Ipswich_Steve) August 20, 2021

This is going to be the hardest game this season so far but if we play the way we have for parts of the games so far and we come away with a win grate ,we all know we are a new team so hopefully they are doing the right stuff on the training ground and we see it soon on the pitch — Dale 63 (@dale_63) August 20, 2021

I’m going for a 4-2-3-1 formation



Fraser



Fraser Fraser Fraser Fraser



Fraser Fraser



Fraser ANYBODY BUT FRASER Fraser



Fraser



Fraser at no 10 PLEASE!!!! — Phil Kerridge (@KerridgePhil) August 20, 2021

I’ll take a 1-0 win, I’d also take a 5-0 win too but I’m a realist so as long as we get 3 points I’ll be happy 🤞🏼 — Tudes (@TheRealTudes) August 20, 2021

Ipswich 2-1

Pigott to score

Richardson to be at Ipswich by the end of December.

World peace achieved by 2097 — Matt Thomas (@Iamspartacus73) August 20, 2021

It can be a pathetic game and anyone can be in the team, All i want is 3 points to get our season going please, Pretty Please. #itfc #COYB #WeAreInThisTogether — Andrew Roberts (@Andrew23041962) August 20, 2021