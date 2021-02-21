'We need changes in virtually every department' - Town fans on Oxford draw, Lambert's future and Marcus Evans

Opinion

Published: 4:33 PM February 21, 2021

Winger Keanan Bennetts reacts after a missed chance in the 0-0 draw with Oxford - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their Sunday reflections on the situation at Portman Road - here's a taste of what they're saying..

The Blues held red-hot Oxford to a 0-0 draw at home yesterday in a much-improved display, but are still languishing down in 12th place in League One ahead of a trip to high-flying Hull on Tuesday.

Pressure continues to mount on boss Paul Lambert, while owner Marcus Evans has remained silent as the club bounces from one crisis to another.

The past week has seen fans set off flares in a training ground protest, Lambert say the structure at the club is all wrong, two players exiled from the first team, a miserable 0-0 draw with 23rd-placed Northampton and an encouraging 0-0 draw with League One's form side Oxford.

Here's what fans are saying...