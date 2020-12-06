‘Beat Portsmouth or Peterborough and protest spirit might fade’ - Town fans on Plymouth win and eventful week at Blues

Published: 4:00 PM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their Sunday thoughts on the win at Plymouth which capped a very eventful week at Portman Road - here’s a taste of what they’re saying...

Paul Lambert’s Blues picked up a very welcome come-from-behind win yesterday, stopping a recent bad run of form which had seen pressure on the Town boss.

The result came at the end of a tumultuous week for the Blues - first, Lambert used his post-match interview following the 0-0 draw at Oxford on Tuesday to blast what he called ‘absolute nonsense criticism’ levelled at the club, and blame the media for feeding negativity around Town.

Then, on Thursday night, owner Marcus Evans released a statement publicly backing his manager, insisting he wouldn’t be swayed by fans - and appearing to suggest the departure of Mick McCarthy was because of supporters.

Town sit third in League One and will host Portsmouth at Portman Road next Saturday - in front of 2,000 fans.