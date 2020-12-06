News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

‘Beat Portsmouth or Peterborough and protest spirit might fade’ - Town fans on Plymouth win and eventful week at Blues

person

Mark Heath

Published: 4:00 PM December 6, 2020    Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020
Ipswich Town players celebrate Kayden Jackson's winner at Plymouth Argyle yesterday Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich Town players celebrate Kayden Jackson's winner at Plymouth Argyle yesterday Picture: PA SPORT - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their Sunday thoughts on the win at Plymouth which capped a very eventful week at Portman Road - here’s a taste of what they’re saying...

Paul Lambert’s Blues picked up a very welcome come-from-behind win yesterday, stopping a recent bad run of form which had seen pressure on the Town boss.

MORE: ‘The performance warranted three points’ - Plymouth boss Lowe says players ‘wounded’ by Town defeat

The result came at the end of a tumultuous week for the Blues - first, Lambert used his post-match interview following the 0-0 draw at Oxford on Tuesday to blast what he called ‘absolute nonsense criticism’ levelled at the club, and blame the media for feeding negativity around Town.

Then, on Thursday night, owner Marcus Evans released a statement publicly backing his manager, insisting he wouldn’t be swayed by fans - and appearing to suggest the departure of Mick McCarthy was because of supporters.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Green shoots of normality, Cornell the magic man, corner kings and initiation songs

Town sit third in League One and will host Portsmouth at Portman Road next Saturday - in front of 2,000 fans.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Coronavirus

MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Katy Sandalls

person

‘Please wait your turn’ - GPs ‘overwhelmed’ by Covid-19 vaccine calls

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Alert sparked after bomb found on Suffolk beach

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus