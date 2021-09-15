News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Keep the faith' - Town fans on poor start and what needs to change

Mark Heath

Published: 3:17 PM September 15, 2021   
Town manager Paul Cook walks away at the end of the match.

Paul Cook's new-look Ipswich Town squad have struggled mightily again so far this season - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town fans have been having their say on what, if anything, needs to change at the club to turn their fortunes around after a miserable start to the season.

The Blues have failed to win any of their first eight games and sit 22nd in League One, already 12 points behind table-toppers Sunderland.

They lost 2-1 at home to West Ham United's U21 side in the Papa John's Trophy last night, despite fielding what looked to be a strong side, boasting the likes of new signings Sam Morsy, Tom Carroll and Louie Barry, plus established first-teamers Kane Vincent-Young, Luke Woolfenden and James Norwood.

It's far from the scorching start that many expected after he spectacular Suffolk summer of signings and change, with boss Paul Cook last night admitting his new-look side were a 'soft touch' - a problem the Blues have had for years. 

Of course, it's entirely reasonable to point out that a stuttering start was perhaps to be expected after such an overhaul and, on paper at least, the Blues have a much stronger squad than in recent seasons.

Off the field, with the likes of the new ownership group, plus chairman Mike O'Leary and CEO Mark Ashton, the club is also in better shape than it has been for some time.

But still, the start has been worrying. Here's what some fans are saying on social media.....

