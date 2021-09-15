'Keep the faith' - Town fans on poor start and what needs to change

Opinion

Published: 3:17 PM September 15, 2021

Ipswich Town fans have been having their say on what, if anything, needs to change at the club to turn their fortunes around after a miserable start to the season.

The Blues have failed to win any of their first eight games and sit 22nd in League One, already 12 points behind table-toppers Sunderland.

They lost 2-1 at home to West Ham United's U21 side in the Papa John's Trophy last night, despite fielding what looked to be a strong side, boasting the likes of new signings Sam Morsy, Tom Carroll and Louie Barry, plus established first-teamers Kane Vincent-Young, Luke Woolfenden and James Norwood.

It's far from the scorching start that many expected after he spectacular Suffolk summer of signings and change, with boss Paul Cook last night admitting his new-look side were a 'soft touch' - a problem the Blues have had for years.

Of course, it's entirely reasonable to point out that a stuttering start was perhaps to be expected after such an overhaul and, on paper at least, the Blues have a much stronger squad than in recent seasons.

Off the field, with the likes of the new ownership group, plus chairman Mike O'Leary and CEO Mark Ashton, the club is also in better shape than it has been for some time.

But still, the start has been worrying. Here's what some fans are saying on social media.....

We've sat through years of mediocrity, dross & mismanagement of our football club, almost gladly accepting it. Wholesale changes off the pitch, a manager being backed & some want him out after 6 games with his squad. I'm baffled. Completely and utterly baffled.#itfc — Mark Beck MK2 (@_rskid26) September 15, 2021

We've got every right to be angry & frustrated, but Cook still needs till xmas imo. 1 win will lift the mood massively. Who would we realistically replace him with? Gary Monk? Neil Harris? JT? No thanks. No chance of Wilder/Howe dropping down. Let's stay behind our gaffer. #itfc — Harvey Davies (@HDavies1804) September 15, 2021

Do not sack the manager and restart again. PC needs better coaching support and people to challenge his ideas. Last night was the opportunity to start the ideal 1st 11. We are far too easy to make chances and score against and this comes from lack of bite in holding midfielders. — Nigel G (@ITFCEverHopeful) September 15, 2021

1) KVY is not the same player (yet)

2) A lot of pressure being out on Sam Morsy to save the season

3) if Morsy is that important, how comes we don’t have another player like that?

4) that makes it worse that they was happy with the midfield that we had without him/another — East London Tractor Boy (@ChrisWade88) September 15, 2021

I’m keeping the faith (although it is being tested) - let’s see where we are at Christmas.

It’s hard to move house, live out of a hotel, meet a bunch of new people, settle the family & still immediately hit the heights at work. Just the human element will take time.

1/2 — Little Melon Man (@Melon_Little) September 15, 2021

Three problems.

1. Gap behind the f/backs

2. No midfield

3. No 10 irrelevant



Solve 2 and I think 3 resolves itself.

Either fb stay deeper, or DM drops back into a 3.

Consistent selection, stop fannying around with 5/10 changes. Build partnerships.



We need to be hard to beat 1st — David F 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧ (@David_flisher) September 15, 2021

Full backs pushing forwards is causing the issues defensively, they can do it but need to be held back slightly more. organisation is whats costing us.

Will Morsy help support the CB's? — Sam Bishop (@bish25) September 15, 2021

Give it time. I understand peoples frustration but a new manager puts everything back to square one. Also we cant ignore the fact players like Morsy and Chaplin cited Paul Cook as a big reason they came here in the first place we need to keep the players motivated. — Martin Coad (@MartinCoad86) September 15, 2021

Coaching staff was a niggling concern, now it looks a major problem. Lack of experience, no assistant and defensive weaknesses. Playing staff still need time but they're good enough to have won by now. The system leaves us so exposed. — Alex Pryke (@alexpryke) September 15, 2021

This could still turn around but no doubt concern and doubt is growing fast, especially regarding in experience coaching setup. Compounded by how well Wigan are doing. Can’t see how a managerial change helps at this point or it’ll just be another rebuild. — Connor Hume (@Connor_Hume) September 15, 2021

Fans got everything they wanted. McCarthy gone, Lambert gone, Evans gone, investment in team. Big name managers, ex player managers, young managers, merry go round managers. What is left for anyone to suggest other than give it a season & accept our standing in life until then? — Jamie Smith (@johnwarkstache) September 15, 2021

Full backs need to stay deeper until they are fitter and we have Morsy playing to fill the gaps they leave. Our wingers are more than good enough to provide the goals/assists in that area of the pitch. Number 10 needs to play a lot closer to the midfield 2 so almost a 4-3-3 #itfc — Jake Cross (@JakeCross213) September 15, 2021

Of course the start has been very disappointing and not up to our "expectations". But those expectations were fueled by massive positive changes (on paper) that are bound to take time to become reality. This slump will pass... keep the faith! — Keefersport (@keefersport) September 15, 2021

I’d go 433 - stick another body in midfield. Burns/Celina and Edwards on the wings with Bonne. The number 10 is one of the biggest issues - not helping the midfield pair. — Mike Davey (@MikeDavey) September 15, 2021

My concern is the lack of tactical changes/tweaks in-game.Last night was a prime example 4231 wasn’t working in the 2nd half so why not change it even if you just swap the wide men or something,just give the opposition something to think about. We are so easy to beat! — Aaron Beal (@AaronBeal84) September 15, 2021

To be blunt if Cook didn’t have three promotions on his CV I think we all should be very worried. He is getting tactically outthought at every turn and by coaches who haven’t been in the game as long as he has! — Martin Dye (@dye_marty) September 15, 2021