'We're sleep-walking into oblivion' - Town fans' Sunday thoughts on Pompey defeat and club's struggles

Published: 5:00 PM December 13, 2020

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their Sunday thoughts on yesterday's 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth at Portman Road and the situation at the Blues - here's a taste of what they're saying...

Paul Lambert's men were handily beaten by promotion rivals Portsmouth, a result which extends their dreadful record against League One's top sides.

And with fans back inside Portman Road for the first time since March 7, half-time and full-time brought boos for Lambert and his players.

Town are now down to sixth in the League One table, with Burton visiting Suffolk on Tuesday night.

Here's what fans are saying online....