Published: 5:15 PM February 28, 2021 Updated: 6:22 PM February 28, 2021

Back-to-back wins and moving up the League One table, it's a far more positive Ipswich Town twitter army this weekend.

And why not?





The last few weeks have proved what I knew all along and that is , we are a good league one team that could play and get results in this league ( of course with some ups and downs ) and lambert only realised this lately . A great bunch of lads that stagnated under lambert #itfc — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) February 28, 2021

17 games left, 14 of those to teams below us.



Lambert couldn't, could he? #itfc — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) February 28, 2021

No information on this whatsoever , but I wouldn't be at all surprised if Paul Cook is far from first choice as new #itfc manager. — kevin francis (@muccletonjoe) February 28, 2021





WATCH Alan Judge's goal and a wonderful Town win





Sunday morning after an enjoyable Town win... It's good to have you back! #itfc. — Thomas Seggons (@TheSegITFC) February 28, 2021

It’s quite nice waking up on a Sunday following a Saturday win from your team. I could get used to this. #itfc — Steve Thomson (@Steve65462) February 28, 2021

"I'll go home and have a nice beer now I think."



How ironic would it be if that's the last quote Paul Lambert has given to local press as #itfc boss after buying the fans a few beers when he walked into Portman Road. — Mark Tuxford (@MarkTuxford_) February 27, 2021

Amazing what you can do when you stop telling L1 players to play like Barcelona. #ITFC #MIGA — Paul Cook's Tractor Repairs (@lamboverse) February 27, 2021