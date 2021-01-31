News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'After 46 years, I'm on the point of giving up on them' - Town fans on Crewe draw and Lambert's future

Mark Heath

Published: 3:02 PM January 31, 2021   
Teddy Bishop is shown a red card after his second yellow offence at Crewe Alexandra. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their Sunday thoughts after the Blues' 1-1 draw at Crewe Alexandra yesterday which saw them drop to 11th in League One - here's a taste of what they're saying...

Paul Lambert's men battled back from 1-0 down in the second half to claim a point thanks to Aaron Drinan's first-ever goal for the club, but again finished with ten men after Teddy Bishop was sent off for two yellow card offences late on.

On the face of it, a draw was a decent result but in the context of the season it's more of the same for the Blues, who are now winless in three matches and sit in 11th spot in the league table - the same place as they finished last season after points per game decided the standings.

It's the lowest Town have been in the league for 65 years, and comes as pressure on manager Lambert continues to intensify.

Town, who do have games in hand on most of the sides above them, host Blackpool next Saturday.

Here's what fans are saying...

Football
Ipswich News

