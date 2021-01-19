'Just the type of player we need' - Town fans react to signing rapid winger Thomas

Opinion

Published: 5:12 PM January 19, 2021

Ipswich Town have signed winger Luke Thomas on loan from Barnsley for the remainder of the season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reactions to the Blues' first signing of the January window - here's what they make of winger Luke Thomas.

The 21-year-old has signed on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season, and says he intends to bring 'goals and assists' to Town's promotion push.

The direct and tenacious left-footer attracted Premier League interest as a 16-year-old at Cheltenham, made his senior debut for Derby in the Championship at the age of 18, then enjoyed an impressive loan spell in League One with Coventry City.

That led to a £1.2m switch to newly-promoted second-tier club Barnsley, but he's had a stop-start 18 months at Oakwell, culminating in his temporary move to Portman Road.

His signing has generally been well received by Town fans though, ahead of two huge games with promotion rivals Peterborough and Sunderland on Saturday and Tuesday.

Here's what they're saying...