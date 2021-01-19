News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Opinion

'Just the type of player we need' - Town fans react to signing rapid winger Thomas

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 5:12 PM January 19, 2021   
Ipswich Town are understood to be looking into a move for Barnsley winger Luke Thomas

Ipswich Town have signed winger Luke Thomas on loan from Barnsley for the remainder of the season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reactions to the Blues' first signing of the January window - here's what they make of winger Luke Thomas.

The 21-year-old has signed on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season, and says he intends to bring 'goals and assists' to Town's promotion push.

Ipswich Town have signed winger Luke Thomas on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed winger Luke Thomas on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

The direct and tenacious left-footer attracted Premier League interest as a 16-year-old at Cheltenham, made his senior debut for Derby in the Championship at the age of 18, then enjoyed an impressive loan spell in League One with Coventry City.

That led to a £1.2m switch to newly-promoted second-tier club Barnsley, but he's had a stop-start 18 months at Oakwell, culminating in his temporary move to Portman Road.

His signing has generally been well received by Town fans though, ahead of two huge games with promotion rivals Peterborough and Sunderland on Saturday and Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

Here's what they're saying...

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why
  2. 2 'Dedicated' volunteer police officer dies after having Covid-19
  3. 3 New cheese afternoon tea launched in Suffolk
  1. 4 Huge numbers of Covid vaccine bookings in Suffolk
  2. 5 Floods as river bursts its banks at beauty spot
  3. 6 Ipswich closing in on Thomas signing, as club await Harrop medical results
  4. 7 Three fined for breaching Covid rules after reports of 'gathering'
  5. 8 Where Ipswich Town are at with ins and outs during the January transfer window
  6. 9 Latest 'R rate' shows coronavirus still spreading in region
  7. 10 Suffolk coronavirus vaccine concerns – your questions answered
Football
Twitter
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Is Suffolk set for more snow - and heavy rain?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Property

Incredible home with unprecedented views and access to River Stour for sale

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus