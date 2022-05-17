Striker Jackson signs new Town deal

Breaking

Kayden Jackson has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town.

The striker was due to be out of contract this summer but, after several weeks of negotiations, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year extension to the summer of 2024.

News of Jackson's new deal comes a day after Wes Burns' signed a new deal with the Blues until 2025.

"I'm really pleased that it's done," Jackson told the club website.

Kayden Jackson has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

"Because of the injury, the negotiations have been going on for a little while, but I am delighted to have it sorted now.

"We have had positive discussions ever since I got back into the team and I have loved playing under the manager. I play my best football when I am happy and it's been nice to get that feeling back.

"In terms of the injury, the rehab is going well. I have a big summer ahead and I am already looking forward to next season."

Town boss McKenna added: "Kayden’s attitude and personality have really impressed me since I arrived, and we are delighted he is staying with us.

"He’s an incredibly hard worker in training and, before the injury, that hard work was showing in his performances. His rehab is going well and we are all looking forward to seeing him back in action come next season."

The 28-year-old, signed from Accrington for £1.7m, has admitted he expected to leave the Blues on multiple occasions over the last two seasons, before being given a new lease of life by manager Kieran McKenna.

Delighted to be staying! 🚜🔵



Can’t wait to be back out their with the boys and giving my all to help this club move forward! 💙 @ Portman Road Stadium https://t.co/TFfrrFJEGv — Kayden (@KaydenJackson14) May 17, 2022

Before injury cruelly ended his season in the home draw with Portsmouth, just as it was getting started, he had started six of the last seven matches, scoring three goals.

In total he's scored 20 goals in 118 Ipswich games, featuring under Paul Hurst, Paul Lambert, Paul Cook and now McKenna.

He's joins Joe Pigott in being under contract for next season, while James Norwood has been released and Macauley Bonne's loan from QPR has come to an end.

Ipswich likely to recruit further in the striking department ahead of the new campaign.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

2022

Simpson*, Chirewa*

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Baggott*.

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Woolfenden*, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson

2025

Edmundson, Burns