Blues draw non-league foe in FA Cup, Needham get Burton

Ipswich Town will travel to Bracknell Town in the First Round of the FA Cup - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town will face non-league opposition on the road in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Blues will head to Bracknell Town of the Southern League Premier South. The Robins are 15th in their league table, at Step 3 of the football pyramid.

Town, who won the famous trophy back in 1978, have a terrible recent history in the competition and went out with a whimper at League Two strugglers Barrow in a second round replay last season.

Ipswich Town won the FA Cup in 1978

They've not made it past the third round since 2009/10, when they were beaten 2-1 by Southampton in the fourth round. The furthest they've got this century was the fifth round in 2006/07, when they were defeated 1-0 by Watford.

However, with the depth of squad available to boss Kieran McKenna this term, fans will be both hoping for and expecting a deeper run into the competition.

Meanwhile, fellow Suffolk side Needham Market, who are in the first round of the cup for the first time ever, will face League One strugglers Burton Albion on the road.

Needham Market players celebrate beating Maidstone United to reach the first round of the FA Cup for the first time ever - Credit: Ben Pooley

There are several links between Town and the Marketmen, who play in the Southern League Premier Central, the same level as Bracknell Town.

Manager Kevin Horlock is a former Blues player, while young winger Ross Crane also played senior football for Town.

Byron Lawrence, one of the youngest players in Town history, is also on Needham's books - but is currently battling back from a serious leg injury he suffered last season.

Finally, Colchester United will travel to Newport County.

The ties will be played over the weekend of November 4 and 7.