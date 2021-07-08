News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town clashes with Crewe and Rotherham moved

Mark Heath

Published: 1:09 PM July 8, 2021   
Paul Cook's Ipswich squad will face a tough six week pre-season schedule

Ipswich Town's matches against Crewe Alexandra and Rotherham have been moved - Credit: Pagepix

Two Ipswich Town fixtures in the upcoming League One season have been moved.

Paul Cook's side were set to host Crewe on Saturday, 27 November - but that has now pushed back by a day to Sunday, November 28.

The match will still kick off at 3pm.

Then, later in the season, Town's Good Friday trip to Rotherham - on Friday, April 15 - has been brought forward by two hours.

That clash will now now kick off at 1pm.


Football
Ipswich News

