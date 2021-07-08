Video
Town clashes with Crewe and Rotherham moved
Published: 1:09 PM July 8, 2021
Two Ipswich Town fixtures in the upcoming League One season have been moved.
Paul Cook's side were set to host Crewe on Saturday, 27 November - but that has now pushed back by a day to Sunday, November 28.
The match will still kick off at 3pm.
Then, later in the season, Town's Good Friday trip to Rotherham - on Friday, April 15 - has been brought forward by two hours.
That clash will now now kick off at 1pm.
