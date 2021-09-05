Watch: Town's goal of the month contenders for August

Video

Published: 2:54 PM September 5, 2021

They may not have won in August, but Ipswich Town scored some cracking goals - here are the contenders for Town's goal of the month.

First up is Scott Fraser's wonderful strike on opening day against Morecambe, in that entertaining 2-2 draw.

𝙂𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝 - 𝘼𝙪𝙜𝙪𝙨𝙩



📊 Choose your pick of these four strikes in the poll below!



— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 5, 2021

Matt Penney's powerful left-footed drive in the 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham is next on the list.

Goal three will surely be many people's pick, Macauley Bonne's extraordinary strike against MK Dons at Portman Road - a wonderful diagonal cross-field ball from Kane Vincent-Young was killed on the run by Chantry boy Bonne, who then unleashed an incredible left-footed rocket into the net.

The final contender is Wes Burns' effort in the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon, a goal again set up by a fine pass from Vincent-Young.

Who would your vote go to? Vote here...



