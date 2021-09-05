News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Watch: Town's goal of the month contenders for August

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:54 PM September 5, 2021   
Macauley Bonne celebrates his opening goal.

Macauley Bonne celebrates his superb goal against MK Dons - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

They may not have won in August, but Ipswich Town scored some cracking goals - here are the contenders for Town's goal of the month.

First up is Scott Fraser's wonderful strike on opening day against Morecambe, in that entertaining 2-2 draw.

Matt Penney's powerful left-footed drive in the 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham is next on the list.

Goal three will surely be many people's pick, Macauley Bonne's extraordinary strike against MK Dons at Portman Road - a wonderful diagonal cross-field ball from Kane Vincent-Young was killed on the run by Chantry boy Bonne, who then unleashed an incredible left-footed rocket into the net.

The final contender is Wes Burns' effort in the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon, a goal again set up by a fine pass from Vincent-Young.

Who would your vote go to? Vote here...

 


Most Read

  1. 1 The 5 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in the first half of 2021
  2. 2 Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
  3. 3 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
  1. 4 Morsy arrives at Town as Cook's side play training ground friendly
  2. 5 Cyclists' and walkers' cafe plan withdrawn after traffic safety fears
  3. 6 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
  4. 7 Bride donates new wedding dress to hospice shop in gratitude for dad's care
  5. 8 Ranking Town's 19 new signings on excitement and potential
  6. 9 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
  7. 10 Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Porcupine was spotted near Clare in Suffolk

Suffolk Live

'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock 

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Monk

Ipswich Crown Court

Pensioner paused raping girl in cellar to casually greet someone upstairs

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Land off Burwell Road, Exning, where plans have been lodged for 205 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing

Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon