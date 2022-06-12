Mike Bacon: Why away game could be best for McKenna on opening day

Expert opinion

Home or away on opening day? Town fans will be in good voice wherever they are! - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

In a couple of weeks we will know who the Blues will be facing on the opening day of the League One season.

Fixture release day is one of the more exciting times of pre-season I always think. Some people get excited by the opening of the transfer window, some by pre-season fixtures, plenty by new kits, but none of them really float my boat, like the actual 'real' fixtures do.

So, I've done a bit of digging and I've flagged up most of Ipswich Town's successful seasons since their formation.

You know what I mean, League titles, FA Cup win, UEFA Cup win, Texaco Cup win, etc.

Of the 10 seasons I've taken a look at that ended up with Town enjoying success, I've checked out the opening day fixtures.

And on eight of those 10 occasions, the Blues have begun their league campaigns away from home and, out of those 10 games, they only lost once. Start as you mean to go on, clearly.

So, an away fixture on opening day and no defeat for the Blues and this season could bring us the promotion we crave... Surely?

Well, if you believe in stats or are just plain superstitious, then yes, let's hope Kieran McKenna's boys aren't at Portman Road when the season kicks off on July 30, and grab a draw or win on the road.

Kieran McKenna, home or away likely won't worry him on opening day. But the stats say a good Town season has often begun with a draw or win away from Portman Road - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

I haven't included Town's Southern League-winning season in 1936/37 in this look back, but for information they did beat Tunbridge Wells Rangers 4-1 on opening day, in a league that also included Yeovil & Petters United, Guildford City and Exeter Reserves!

However, when Town won Division Three South in the 1953/54 season, the Blues opened the season at Walsall, winning 2-0.

Now, at this point you think I am set to rattle off all those lack of defeats on opening day during successful seasons. Alas no, here comes that one defeat of the 10 seasons I have identified.

It's the 1956/57 season, again in Division Three South, after Town had been relegated back to it in the 1954/55 season. Alf Ramsey was in charge and although he ended up guiding Town to the title, on opening day a long trip to Torquay ended in a 1-4 defeat.

But that was as bad as it got for Ramsey for many happy years at Portman Road, and back to back promotions in 1960/61, where Town won at Leyton Orient 3-1 on opening day on their way to the Second Division title, was followed by a 0-0 draw at Bolton on opening day as Town won the First Division Championship a season later.

Town were relegated back to Division Two, but six years after Ramsey's success in the First Division, Town were promoted again, as Bill McGarry guided them to the Division Two title in 1967/68. On opening day that campaign Town won 2-0 at Middlesbrough.

Continuing to ignore the cups for the moment, let's jump forward to the time John Lyall guided Town to the Division Two championship in 1991/92.

(L-R) Ipswich Town players Mark Venus, Tony Mowbray and Jim Magilton celebrate after their fourth goal scored against Barnsley, during their Division 1 playoff final match at Wembley, as Ipswich beat Barnsley 4-2 in May 2000. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Well, that season, again Town opened their season away and again they didn't lose, drawing 3-3 at Bristol Rovers.

Town were relegated a couple of seasons after that, but then came George Burley's successful spell, and although Town only finished third in the 1999/2000 Division One table, they won at Wembley in the play-offs and, on opening day that season, it was another win, albeit at home, 3-1 to Nottingham Forest.

That was the only time Town have been promoted and begun a campaign with a home match. So, what about the cups?

Town won the Texaco Cup in 1972/73 and started their Division One campaign with a 2-1 win at Manchester United.

In 1977/78, when the Blues won the FA Cup, they started their Division One campaign with a 1-0 win, against of all teams, Arsenal, who they then beat in their last competitive fixture of that season at Wembley in the cup final. That opening day win was at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town's John Wark and Paul Mariner kiss the UEFA Cup in 1981 - Credit: Archant

And finally, without doubt, one of Ipswich Town's most successful seasons ever, when they finished runners-up in the First Division, semi-finalists in the FA Cup and won the UEFA Cup, 1980/81, Bobby Robson's team started..... away from home on opening day... at Leicester City... score 1-0 Town (John Wark!).

So, after all those heady stats, what does it tell us?

Well, I suppose most people would say, nothing, as it's up to the Town team of 2022/23 to create their own history, home or away on opening day. And of course that's right to a degree.

But it's interesting isn't it, how very successful Town seasons have begun with an away-day opening win or draw.

We'll see in a couple of weeks. I'll leave you with a few dates, scores and achievements once more, so you can have your own thoughts.

TOWN PROMOTIONS

1953/54....Win Division 3 South... Opening day... Walsall (A) 2-0.

1956/57....Win Division 3 South... Opening day.. Torquay (A) 1-4.

1960/61... Win Division Two... Opening day... Leyton Orient (A) 3-1.

1961/62... Win Division One... Opening day... Bolton (A) 0-0.

1967/68... Win Division Two... Opening day... Middlesbrough (A) 2-0.

1991/92... Win Division Two... Opening day... Bristol Rovers (A) 3-3.

1999/2000. Win Division One p/o final, Wembley... Opening day: Forest (H) 3-1.

CUP JOY

1972/73... Win Texaco Cup... Opening day... Manchester United (A) 2-1 (Div 1).

1977/78... Win FA Cup, Wembley... Opening day... Arsenal (H) 1-0 (Div 1).

1980/81... Win UEFA Cup... Opening day.... Leicester (A) 1-0 (Div 1).



