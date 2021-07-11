67 images from Ipswich Town's pre-season victory at Dartford

Gallery

Published: 5:00 AM July 11, 2021

Ipswich Town first team players at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town opened their 2021/22 pre-season with a 1-0 victory over Dartford yesterday. Photographer Warren Page captured the best of the action.

Tawanda Chirewa scored the only goal for the Blues as Paul Cook's men ultimately secured victory, with a young side playing in the second half after the senior players had completed the opening 45 minutes.

All six summer signings were in action, with Lee Evans captaining the side and Wes Burns, Vaclav Hladky, Macauley Bonne, Matt Penney and Rekeem Harper all showing glimpses of what they are all about.

The game was played out in front of a 1,600-strong crowd as Ipswich fans flocked over the Dartford Bridge in order to see their side in action on the road for the first time since February of 2020.

Photographer Warren Page was in attendance for the EADT/Ipswich Star and captured the best of the action.

Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney plays the ball forward during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rakeem Harper in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Janoi Donacien in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rakeem Harper in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rakeem Harper in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra stretches for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Janoi Donacien in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town first team players at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Janoi Donacien in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Jesse Nwabuleze with a second half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton speaks to Paul Cook after the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

James Norwood before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Francis Jeffers before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Francis Jeffers before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Mixed message Manager Paul Cook pulls on the captainÕs armband before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Mixed message: Manager Paul Cook wearing the captainÕs armband before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Town fans remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Town players remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

The Town management team remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Macauley Bonne hits the crossbar with this first half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Macauley Bonne hits the crossbar with this first half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Town fans at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Wes Burns under pressure during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Rakeem Harper with this first half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Jesse Nwabuleze with a second half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Albie Armin with a second half challenge during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Tawanda Chirewa celebrates scoring the winner during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Tawanda Chirewa celebrates scoring the winner during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Nico Valentine has a second half shot saved during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Mark Ashford in the stands during the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Mark Ashford talks to Paul Cook after the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook in good cheer after the pre-season friendly win at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook talks to the media after the pre-season friendly win at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook talks to the media after the pre-season friendly win at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook and his team before the pre-season friendly win at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne hides behind the keeper during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton at the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra during the pre-season friendly against Dartford - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney during the pre-season friendly against Dartford



