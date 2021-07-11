67 images from Ipswich Town's pre-season victory at Dartford

Ipswich Town opened their 2021/22 pre-season with a 1-0 victory over Dartford yesterday. Photographer Warren Page captured the best of the action.
Tawanda Chirewa scored the only goal for the Blues as Paul Cook's men ultimately secured victory, with a young side playing in the second half after the senior players had completed the opening 45 minutes.
All six summer signings were in action, with Lee Evans captaining the side and Wes Burns, Vaclav Hladky, Macauley Bonne, Matt Penney and Rekeem Harper all showing glimpses of what they are all about.
The game was played out in front of a 1,600-strong crowd as Ipswich fans flocked over the Dartford Bridge in order to see their side in action on the road for the first time since February of 2020.
Photographer Warren Page was in attendance for the EADT/Ipswich Star and captured the best of the action.
Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Matt Penney during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Matt Penney plays the ball forward during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Armando Dobra during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Rakeem Harper in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Janoi Donacien in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Rakeem Harper in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Rakeem Harper in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Armando Dobra stretches for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Janoi Donacien in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Ipswich Town first team players at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Wes Burns during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Macauley Bonne during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Lee Evans during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Janoi Donacien in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Wes Burns in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Jesse Nwabuleze with a second half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton speaks to Paul Cook after the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
James Norwood before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Francis Jeffers before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Francis Jeffers before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Mixed message Manager Paul Cook pulls on the captainÕs armband before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Mixed message: Manager Paul Cook wearing the captainÕs armband before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Town fans remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Town players remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
The Town management team remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Macauley Bonne hits the crossbar with this first half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Macauley Bonne hits the crossbar with this first half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Town fans at Dartford
Wes Burns under pressure during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Rakeem Harper with this first half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Jesse Nwabuleze with a second half effort during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Albie Armin with a second half challenge during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Tawanda Chirewa celebrates scoring the winner during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Tawanda Chirewa celebrates scoring the winner during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Nico Valentine has a second half shot saved during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Mark Ashford in the stands during the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Mark Ashford talks to Paul Cook after the pre-season friendly at Dartford
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook in good cheer after the pre-season friendly win at Dartford
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook talks to the media after the pre-season friendly win at Dartford
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook talks to the media after the pre-season friendly win at Dartford
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook and his team before the pre-season friendly win at Dartford
Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Macauley Bonne hides behind the keeper during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Ipswich Town fans at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton at the pre-season friendly against Dartford
James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Armando Dobra during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Armando Dobra during the pre-season friendly against Dartford
Matt Penney during the pre-season friendly against Dartford