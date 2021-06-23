News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal

Andy Warren

Published: 4:15 PM June 23, 2021
Ipswich Town have shown interest in Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs but injury concerns are holding up any potential deal, we understand. 

The 29-year-old only joined the Fratton Park club last summer, having played under Ipswich boss Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic prior to that. 

Town’s interest in Jacobs was first reported by The News in Portsmouth and we understand those reports to be correct, though ongoing injury issues mean there has been no significant progress regarding a deal at this time.  

Jacobs only made eight league starts for Pompey last season as his time on the field was limited due to hamstring and then knee trouble and, it’s understood, the player is not fully over those problems now.  

However, Town could potentially move for Jacobs later in the transfer window, should he make good progress over the coming weeks.  

He scored 12 goals as Cook’s Wigan side won League One in 2017/18 before adding four and then three in each of the two following Championship seasons, in which he remained a regular.  

He’s right-footed but has played on both flanks and through the middle during his career, with the Blues looking to strengthen in all three of the positions behind the central striker this summer. 

He impressed when he was on the field for Portsmouth last season, with Pompey winning 10 out of the 12 league games he started.

Town have made two signings so far this summer, bringing in wideman Wes Burns from Fleetwood and central midfielder Lee Evans from Wigan Athletic. 

Cook is planning a significant overhaul at Portman Road this summer, with a raft of further signings expected and more departures certain. 

Six senior players – Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Armando Dobra, Jack Lankester, Flynn Downes and Myles Kenlock – will begin pre-season training with the Blues’ Under 23s, raising the possibility they could potentially depart.  

