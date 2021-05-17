News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role

Andy Warren

Published: 10:55 AM May 17, 2021   
Jamie Clapham is the new head coach of the Loughborough University football team

Former Ipswich Town left-back Jamie Clapham has been appointed head coach of Loughborough University’s football team. 

Clapham was a key member of George Burley’s side which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000 and then qualified for Europe a year later, before finishing his career with Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Notts County and Lincoln City. 

He moved into coaching after that, with Middlesbrough, Coventry and then Leeds United, but has now become a head coach for the first time by taking charge of the prestigious sporting university’s football side. 

“Loughborough is a university that is steeped in tradition of elite sport performance and that was a huge draw when it came to applying for the role,” Clapham said. 

“Throughout my career, I’ve experienced the highs and lows of football which will hopefully allow me to see things from a different viewpoint. I see myself as a developer of people, a huge advocate of core values, and I already know there is a lot of talent in this group. 

“I’m excited to build upon the fantastic foundations already in place here and take the football offer to the next level.” 

Richard Allen, director of football, Loughborough University, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jamie to the programme as his vast experience of both playing and coaching in the game made him a standout candidate. 

“His understanding of young players and the pressures they face – both on and off the pitch – is exemplary, with his coaching style and attention to detail aligning perfectly with our own values. We can’t wait for him to get started.” 

Loughborough’s football programme currently has strategic partnerships in place with professional clubs Chelsea, Liverpool and Derby County. It also works closely with the Premier League and the Football Association. 

Jamie Clapham, ranked No. 3 in the Top Five Town left-backs of the last 40 years

