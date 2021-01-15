News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich Town turn down League One rivals' Donacien bid

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:01 PM January 15, 2021   
Ipswich Town have rejected an offer from Plymouth Argyle for Janoi Donacien

Ipswich Town have rejected an offer from Plymouth Argyle for Janoi Donacien - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town have rejected an offer from Plymouth Argyle for defender Janoi Donacien, we understand. 

The right-back, who has yet to play a single minute of league football for Town this season, is a January target for clubs in League One and League Two, with Plymouth making an approach in recent days. 

The Pilgrims are keen to secure the 27-year-old on a permanent basis and are understood to have made a modest offer for a player who is out of the picture at Portman Road and due to be out of contract this summer, with the Blues knocking back the bid and insisting they would rather loan Donacien out. It’s thought the Pilgrims are unlikely to make a loan offer after being knocked back. 

Donacien, who joined Town for £750,000 in January 2019, after an initial loan from Accrington the previous summer, is out of contract at the end of the season but the Blues hold the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months. 

Accrington, who are in the thick of the League One promotion race, remain interested in another loan move for a player they also had on a temporary basis during the second half of the 2018/19 season. The Wham Stadium is a potential destination for the defender. 

Donacien has played just three cup games for the Blues this season and has made only 21 league starts for the club in his two-and-a-half years at Portman Road. 

He’s currently the only fit specialist right-back behind incumbent Luke Chambers, with Kane Vincent-Young still sidelined having not played a competitive game since October 2019. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lambert on calls for him to be sacked and reports of a 'mutiny'
  2. 2 Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today as programme takes next step
  3. 3 Analysis: Is lockdown finally working in Suffolk?
  1. 4 Police issue CCTV images in connection with Ipswich investigation
  2. 5 Man who coughed in face of police officer during Covid-19 pandemic is jailed
  3. 6 All you need to know about your Covid vaccine appointment
  4. 7 Parts of Suffolk see half a month's worth of rain as flood warnings remain
  5. 8 Suffolk super slimmer lost almost half her body weight
  6. 9 Suffolk braced for up to 10cm of snow as warnings upgraded
  7. 10 Body found in search for missing man
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Explained: rules on exercise in lockdown 3 - and how far you can travel

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

East Suffolk Council

170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40...

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon

Investigations

How full are the region’s hospitals compared with past winters?

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus