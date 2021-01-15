Ipswich Town turn down League One rivals' Donacien bid

Published: 8:01 PM January 15, 2021

Ipswich Town have rejected an offer from Plymouth Argyle for defender Janoi Donacien, we understand.

The right-back, who has yet to play a single minute of league football for Town this season, is a January target for clubs in League One and League Two, with Plymouth making an approach in recent days.

The Pilgrims are keen to secure the 27-year-old on a permanent basis and are understood to have made a modest offer for a player who is out of the picture at Portman Road and due to be out of contract this summer, with the Blues knocking back the bid and insisting they would rather loan Donacien out. It’s thought the Pilgrims are unlikely to make a loan offer after being knocked back.

Donacien, who joined Town for £750,000 in January 2019, after an initial loan from Accrington the previous summer, is out of contract at the end of the season but the Blues hold the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Accrington, who are in the thick of the League One promotion race, remain interested in another loan move for a player they also had on a temporary basis during the second half of the 2018/19 season. The Wham Stadium is a potential destination for the defender.

Donacien has played just three cup games for the Blues this season and has made only 21 league starts for the club in his two-and-a-half years at Portman Road.

He’s currently the only fit specialist right-back behind incumbent Luke Chambers, with Kane Vincent-Young still sidelined having not played a competitive game since October 2019.