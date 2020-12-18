'We want to give the squad a helping hand' - Lambert on January transfer plans

Published: 12:24 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 12:26 PM December 18, 2020

Paul Lambert would like to do both incoming and outgoing transfer business in January but admitted getting the core of his side fit again is a bigger priority at this point.

Ipswich have been hit by injuries throughout this season, ruling out key players for long spells, meaning the likes of Flynn Downes, Kane Vincent-Young, James Norwood, Cole Skuse, Gwion Edwards and Teddy Bishop have all been unavailable at key moments.

Lambert has spoken of a desire to bring in new players in January on a number of occasions, with the club holding twice-weekly recruitment meetings, but the Town boss believes his injured players returning could have just as big an impact.

“We would like to do it to give the squad a hand and we think that’s important,” he said.

“But the bigger thing for us is trying to get the bigger players back from injury. Yes, we’d like to give them a helping hand and if one or two of the guys go, for their own careers, that could be important.

“If we can bring somebody in it would be beneficial to them.”

Asked whether he has considered the free agent market during Town’s injury crisis, Lambert said: “There are two ways to look at that.

“If you’re a free agent at this time of the season then something is maybe wrong. Is it attitude? Fitness? Desire? I don’t want anyone here who doesn’t have that desire because I don’t think that’s the right thing for the club.

“I want players who want to play and do well – people like Stephen Ward who has an unbelievable attitude and enthusiasm for the game. That’s the type of attitude you need.

“I saw the list with some of the free agents on it and they are on there for a reason. I’m not sure that’s a healthy road to go down.”

Lambert also insisted he would not do any transfer business which would halt the progress of the club’s young players.

“We have to look at the kids along the way and I don’t want to stop the kids getting an opportunity because I think that’s wrong,” he said.

“I always go back to my own career where I needed someone to throw me in when I was young. The kids here need me to do that and it’s something I’m happy to do.”