Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home

Breaking

Published: 9:00 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM June 24, 2021

Paul Cook will begin his first full season as Ipswich manager with a home clash against Morecambe - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town’s fixtures for the 2021/22 season have been revealed this morning, with the Blues beginning the season at home.

First up for Paul Cook’s men is a clash with newly-promoted Morecambe at Portman Road on August 7, in a fixture which will hopefully be played in front of a large crowd following a year of games in empty stadiums.

Town’s first away game of the season is a visit to Burton Albion a week later, before games at Cheltenham and then at home to MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon complete the August schedule.

Relegated Championship teams Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham visit Suffolk on September 25 and November 23 respectively, while Cook’s first return to Wigan in front of fans is scheduled for December 11.

Town are away at Gillingham on Boxing Day and at home to Lincoln on New Year’s Day, while the Easter weekend sees a Good Friday visit to Rotherham and a Monday clash with Wigan at Portman Road.

Ipswich finish their season with a home game against Charlton Athletic on April 30.

The Blues will discover their first-round Carabao Cup and final Papa John’s Trophy group opponents later today, with Town already known to be facing Colchester United and Gillingham.





IPSWICH TOWN FIXTURES 2021/22

AUGUST

Sat 7: Morecambe (h)

Tues 10: Carabao Cup R1

Sat 14: Burton Albion (a)

Tues 17: Cheltenham Town (a)

Sat 21: MK Dons (h)

Sat 28: AFC Wimbledon (h)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 4: Wycombe Wanderers (a)

Sat 11: Bolton Wanderers (h)

Sat 18: Lincoln City (a)

Sat 25: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

Tues 28: Doncaster Rovers (h)

OCTOBER

Sat 2: Accrington Stanley (a)

Sat 9: Shrewsbury Town (h)

Sat 16: Cambridge United (a)

Tues 19: Portsmouth (a)

Sat 23: Fleetwood Town (h)

Sat 30: Plymouth Argyle (a)

NOVEMBER

Sat 6: FA Cup R1

Sat 13: Oxford United (h)

Sat 20: Sunderland (a)

Tues 23: Rotherham United (h)

Sat 27: Crewe Alexandra (h)

DECEMBER

Tues 7: Charlton Athletic (a)

Sat 11: Wigan Athletic (a)

Sat 18: Sunderland (h)

Sun 26: Gillingham (a)

Weds 29: Wycombe Wanderers (h)

JANUARY

Sat 1: Lincoln City (h)

Sat 8: AFC Wimbledon (a)

Sat 15: Bolton Wanderers (a)

Sat 22: Accrington Stanley (h)

Sat 29: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

FEBRUARY

Sat 5: Gillingham (h)

Tues 8: Doncaster Rovers (a)

Sat 12: MK Dons (a)

Sat 19: Burton Albion (h)

Tues 22: Cheltenham Town (h)

Sat 26: Morecambe (a)

MARCH

Sat 5: Fleetwood Town (a)

Sat 12: Portsmouth (h)

Sat 19: Oxford United (a)

Sat 26: Plymouth Argyle (h)

APRIL

Sat 2: Cambridge United (h)

Sat 9: Shrewsbury Town (a)

Fri 15: Rotherham United (a)

Mon 18: Wigan Athletic (h)

Sat 23: Crewe Alexandra (a)

Sat 30: Charlton Athletic (h)