From favourites to outsiders - odds on Town winning League One drift widely

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:04 PM September 15, 2021   
Town manager Paul Cook has words with a disgruntled supporter as he heads back to the changing room

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town have drifted from 6/1 joint favourites to win League One all the way out to 25/1 - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

The odds on Ipswich Town winning League One have drifted spectacularly after their winless start to the season.

The Blues were 6/1 joint favourites to win the third tier with Bet Victor before a ball was kicked in anger, but having failed to win any of their first six League One games - or two cup/trophy matches - Town's odds are now 25/1.

Paul Cook's new look Blues are 22nd in the early League One table, with just three points from a possible 18. Only Crewe and Doncaster sit below them.

The side who were joint-favourites with them at the start of the season, Sunderland, top the league with 15 points from six games. They are now 2/1 to lift the title.

Indeed, Town are now shorter odds to be relegated (12-1) than win the league, a staggering fact given the squad assembled by Cook and Mark Ashton over the summer.

They are 8/13 to finish in the top half of the table, and 4/1 to make the play-offs.

Of course, there's a long way to go in the season and plenty of time for Town to come good - so if you still fancy them to win the league, the odds are in your favour! 

Ipswich News

